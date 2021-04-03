CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The land under his jurisdiction reminds U.S. Air Force Col. James (Jimmy) Schlabach of his Topeka home.
Plenty of corn and wheat fields, he said of his current terrain, but maybe not as many trees.
But that’s where the similarity ends.
The small town, laid back lifestyle of northeastern Indiana just doesn’t compare to Schlabach’s current responsibilities.
Schlabach was recently promoted to colonel, and has been serving as the deputy commander of the 90th Operations Group at F.E. Warren Air Force Base since June 2020.
The 90th Operations Group has command and control of 15 missile alert facilities and approximately 150 inter-continental ballistic missiles in a 9,600-square-mile area covering parts of Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska.
The 90th Operations Support Squadron, 319th, 320th and 321st Missile Squadrons, and the 37th Helicopter Squadron comprise the 90th Operations Group.
More than 450 missileers, pilots, chefs and facility managers work together to accomplish the mission of providing the United States Strategic Command with nuclear deterrent capability.
Everyone knows what a pilot’s job is.
“We’re the equivalent of that for the ICBM mission,” Schlabach said.
The presence of the nation’s ICBM program helps serve as a deterrent to nuclear war.
The stakes couldn’t be higher where Schlabach works.
“We train constantly,” Schlabach said. “We train for pressure-packed situations. The Air Force has prepared me for it.”
Schlabach graduated from Westview High School in 1994. He enrolled at Purdue University where he graduated in 1998 with a degree in social studies education.
But he felt a calling outside of education.
“I admired the folks who served and wanted to be a part of it,” Schlabach said.
His dad served in the U.S. Army, Schlabach said. His grandfather served in World War II.
In the fall of 1999, he attended the Air Force’s officer training corps.
Right off the bat, Schlabach found himself working with the country’s missile program. In the next 21 1/2 years, he and his family moved to nine different locations before arriving at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in 2016. He said he is very grateful for the opportunities his Air Force career have allowed him and his family to have.
“I’ve been fortunate,” he said.
Now, he enjoys the opportunities to assist the women and men under his direction.
“There’s nothing I enjoy more than to help an airman,” he said. “That’s what really motivates me — the men and women I get to work with.”
Schlabach married his high school sweetheart, Monica (Johnson). The couple have two children.
He said spending time with his family helps recharge his batteries.
