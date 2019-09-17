LAGRANGE — Naturalists at the Maple Wood Nature Center will be hosting a colorful look at ducks and geese Wednesday morning at the LaGrange County Park.
Naturalist Leslie Arnold will be leading the discussion about these birds, giving visitors a chance to check out a feather under a microscope, and experiment with different beak tools.
Doughnuts and hot beverages are provided while supplies last.
Nature lovers of all ages are welcome. This is a perfect event for beginner bird watchers. If the weather is nice, the group will take a short stroll to look at Wood Duck habitat.
The Maple Wood Nature Center is located at 4550 E. C.R. 100S, LaGrange.
For more information, contact Arnold, at 854-2225, or by email at larnold@lagrangecounty.org.
