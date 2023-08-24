ALBION — A fire destroyed a rural Albion home on C.R. 100N Tuesday afternoon.
The owner of the property was in the basement when the blaze began, according to Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber. The homeowner was treated for burns and scratches at the scene by Parkview Noble EMS and declined to be transported to the hospital.
The fire at 4544 C.R. 100N was reported at 12:55 p.m., according to Amber.
The first fire department arrived at 1:05 p.m.
The first fire units reported the one-story home on a basement was fully involved.
Fire units from Albion, Avilla, LaOtto, Churubusco and Wolf Lake responded to the scene.
The fire was reported as under control at 1:52 p.m. The last fire units cleared the scene at 4:13 p.m.
Amber said he believes the fire was accidental in nature, but the official cause won’t be determined until a report is made by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Orange Township Fire Department had a crew on standby at the Albion Fire Station.
Fire officials were assisted at the scene by the Avilla Town Marshal’s Office, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and Parkview Noble EMS.
