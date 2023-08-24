Albion fire

A fire Tuesday afternoon destroyed this home at 4544 E. C.R. 100N in rural Albion.

 Matt Getts

ALBION — A fire destroyed a rural Albion home on C.R. 100N Tuesday afternoon.

The owner of the property was in the basement when the blaze began, according to Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber. The homeowner was treated for burns and scratches at the scene by Parkview Noble EMS and declined to be transported to the hospital.

