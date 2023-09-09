LAGRANGE — The LaGrange Town Council discussed a proposal regarding a new digital cemetery program to be installed at Greenwood Cemetery during its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
The council heard a pitch from Chronicle, an organization dedicated to modernizing cemeteries by creating digital grave plots. The company’s stated mission is, “preserving the past and honoring the stories of those who have shaped our communities.”
The package would feature an online program that allows family and friends of the deceased to view a digital headstone, complete with stories and memories submitted by the deceased’s loved ones. Additionally, the program comes with an online map of the cemetery, so users can locate the physical resting place of their loved ones.
It would also allow for easier grave-plot tracking for the cemetery staff.
The matter would be tabled following an interruption by technical issues with the presentation.
The council plans to reopen business pertaining to the cemetery at the next meeting.
In other news, the council approved two expenditures.
The first, a payment to Ottenweller Contracting. The $198,664 payment is the 26th installment in a string of payments dedicated to the new water treatment plant.
The second, an approval for the purchase of a 2023 Dodge Durango for the LaGrange Town Police. The new Durango will replace the Durango driven by Deputy Matthew Schwartz, which was involved in a two car accident in Wolcottville in August.
The council approved the $50,782 purchase, with the pricing including the cost of equipment and kit for the vehicle. Town Manager Mark Eagleson reported that the council was able to secure the new vehicle thanks to a stroke of luck as it had been considering the purchase of a different 2022 Durango that held over 40,000 miles.
“Somebody in the area had purchased a brand new ‘23 Durango, and decided that they didn’t want it without putting any miles on it,” said Eagleson in a phone interview. “It was a cheaper price, with less miles and a more updated model. It really couldn’t have worked out better.”
The council also forgave a $108 bill for the ARK Animal Sanctuary. The animal shelter would receive services on their septic system, and the wastewater department would motion to nullify the bill, citing the service completed as a donation to the organization.
The council will reconvene on Monday, Sept. 17.
