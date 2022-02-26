KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville Chamber executive director Sharon Montoya is immersing herself in her new job, learning the administrative details while also focusing on the Chamber’s annual banquet in April.
She wants to contribute to the Chamber’s mission: “to provide all members with purpose-driven benefits to improve, grow and strengthen their business.”
Montoya said the annual banquet plans are already in motion.
Jaylon Smith, linebacker for the New York Giants in the NFL and a Fort Wayne native, will be the keynote speaker for the banquet on Friday, April 29, at 6 p.m. at the Community Learning Center. Tickets for the banquet will be available soon.
Montoya started her new job Feb. 7 alongside new office manager Cathy Michelbrink, who was hired just six weeks before. She plans to share the many benefits of Chamber membership as she gets to know business owners.
“My goal is to meet the Chamber members to see what else we can do for them,” she said. “And to recruit new members.”
Among Montoya’s first task is finding sponsors for the banquet. VIP sponsor levels are Sustaining Community Investor, $10,000; Hall of Fame, $5,000; Professional, $2,500; Collegiate, $1,000; and MVP, $600. The remaining levels are Draft Pick, $500 and Gunner, $250.
The VIP levels come with several perks.
“Jaylon is going to autograph 25 footballs for the VIP sponsors,” she said.
She’s also been cleaning the Chamber’s store room. Among the treasures found there are four Gene Keady-autographed basketballs, and jerseys and helmets from past banquets. These items will be part of the silent auction, along with four tickets for a round of golf with cart included.
Montoya has always held jobs that help the Noble County community. She was a paramedic for 16 years at Parkview Noble Hospital before serving as community director for Arc Foundations of Noble County.
At Arc Foundations, she directed employee programs to build job skills and life skills, and planned fields trips for enrichment and social skills development.
Montoya grew up near Ege, then her family moved to Avilla when she was 9. After marriage, she and her husband moved to Kendallville. They raised two sons, who live in Noble County, and a daughter, who lives in Allen County. They have 13 grandchildren.
Montoya was drawn to the Chamber’s executive director’s job by the opportunity to help businesses thrive.
“We need thriving businesses to have a good community,” she said. “I want to know what else we can do for them.”
Montoya thinks the shortage of workers and the competitive wage wars are the two biggest challenges that businesses are facing right now. She said the worker shortage is complicated by several factors, including retirement of Boomers, smaller populations in the generations who followed them, immigration restrictions in recent years, and the types of professions or fields that are available here.
“The competition in raising wages is a challenge,” she said, acknowledging that instability is created when employees job-hop in search of more money.
She said that granting wage increases to new employees doesn’t help the company to retain its existing workforce, suggesting that companies must balance higher wages for new hires with compensation for the existing workers.
Montoya is looking forward to other Chamber events for later in 2022. The Chamber may sponsor a get-acquainted event for chamber members to connect with each other, and a Daddy-Daughter Dance in the fall.
The Chamber’s annual golf outing will take place June 22 at Noble Hawk Golf Links.
Montoya said the Chamber has a new Facebook page, The Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, to replace older pages. Banquet tickets will sold online on the page or on Eventbrite, once they are available.
To contact Montoya, call her at 260-347-1554; or email her at smontoya@kendallvillechamber.com.
The Kendallville Chamber office is at 122 S. Main St., and is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with brief closures when the staff needs to be out of the office.
