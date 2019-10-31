KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Lions Club became bronze sponsors of the Leader Dogs for the Blind after the organization recently made a $5,000 donation to assist the visually impaired. The donation, the club’s largest ever, will go to directly support clients with lifelong skills for independent travel through the use of a Leader Dog or a white cane.
Lions Club president Steve Kramer, a 25-year Lion, said the club has supported the Leader Dog program every year, but increased its donation after some members visited the Leader Dog facility in Rochester, Michigan.
“The club in January is in its 95th year, since 1925, and its focus has been vision and sight from the beginning,” Kramer said.
He noted that when the Lions Club was created in 1917, the first guest speaker for the founding convention was Hellen Keller, a deaf-blind author, political activist and lecturer who inspired millions.
“Our motto is ‘we serve’ and the service dog’s whole existence is to serve,” Kramer said. “The dogs are family pets but they’re more than that. They’re working dogs, too.”
The Kendallville Lions do a lot more for its mission than financial support. The club provides yearly vision and hearing screenings at Southside Elementary School for all children starting school in the East Noble school district.
“They usually find 10 to 12 kids who need glasses.” Kramer said.
The club also funds eye surgeries and therapies, collects and recycles eyeglasses, raises awareness on how diabetes affects vision, and does community service projects. Club members sell barbecue chicken and host an Election Eve turkey dinner.
“Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion,” Kramer said.
Kramer said he believes that Labrador retrievers are the breed of choice for Leader Dogs because of their physical size, strength, intelligence and temperament. Other breeds that exhibit these traits are sometimes used as Leader Dogs as well.
Cheri Baker of rural Kendallville is a member of the Brimfield-Rome City Lions Club. Her involvement with the Leader Dogs for the Blind is from the perspective of a puppy trainer. She is now training her 25th puppy for the program.
Baker isn’t a professional dog trainer. She works as a dental hygienist.
Faith, a 9-month-old yellow Labrador retriever, came to Baker at 8 weeks old.
“At the start, my job is to take her places to get her used to kids, wheelchairs, traffic, crowds, public places, work, grocery stores and church,” Baker said.
She also begins obedience and potty training, which is not just housebreaking the puppy to go outside. Baker explained that service dogs are trained to relieve themselves on the command of “park.”
Baker will have Faith until late January. The year-old dog will be delivered Feb. 2 to the Leader Dog kennel in Rochester, where she will be matched with a trainer for the 16 weeks of service training. Faith will have a medical exam, X-rays and her eyes checked to be sure that she is physically ready to be a service dog.
Baker acknowledged that the transition from the puppy trainer to the Leader Dog kennel is stressful for the dog. Caregivers at the kennel play with the dogs, massaging them and petting them until they make the adjustment to their new surroundings.
Baker got interested in Leader Dogs for the Blind from a television program. She and her children, who were in 4-H, saw a program about guide dogs on a PBS show, “Reading Rainbow.” They decided to breed their dog and donate a puppy to the program.
“It was very hard to give up the puppy, and it was hard for the kids,” she said.
Baker then was approved as a puppy trainer. She said Leader Dogs once permitted breeders to also train puppies, but the policy has changed. Now, volunteers either breed the dogs or train the puppies, but not both.
Although it will be hard to give Faith up in a few months, Baker knows the dog is on a journey.
“The reward is meeting the blind person who ends up with your dog,” she said.
Baker said her second dog, a Golden Labrador mix named Will, went to a Lions Club member who traveled a lot. It’s amazing to think about the travels that dog is experiencing with that blind person, she said.
A blind recipient has the option to name the dog, Baker said. Recipients live at the Leader Dog facility for 25 days, working with the dog and its trainer to learn how to use the dog for assistance.
Leader Dogs can serve a blind person for eight to 10 years. When the service dog retires, Leader Dogs for the Blind offers the option of a family member of the recipient adopting the dog, or the original puppy raiser can adopt the dog. Leader Dogs also places retired dogs with other adoptive homes. Leader Dogs receive free veterinarian care for life.
