ALBION — The reasons people want to visit Noble County are some of the same reasons employers like having their businesses located here.
Late last year, Visit Noble County, the county’s convention and visitors bureau, and the Noble County Economic Development Corp. decided to enhance countywide collaboration starting with a co-location. Visit Noble County, previously located in Rome City on the Gene Stratton-Porter property, completed the move last week.
Emily Schneider, executive director of Visit Noble County, said, “I am glad to complete this co-location as both organizations strive to promote and develop assets to enhance economic growth.”
In June 2015, The Noble County Convention & Visitors Bureau had moved into its new home at the historic Sower Farmhouse near Rome City, 8983 C.R. 350E, Rome City. The move made neighbors of the Gene Stratton-Porter property, one of the county’s more prominent tourism sites, and the CVB.
Restoration of the 1888 farmhouse began in 2013 and continued through the summer of 2015.
According to Schneider, the Sower Farmhouse has been returned to Indiana Landmarks, which will begin seeking a new tenant for the property soon.
The week-long moving process from the Sower Farmhouse to the Noble County EDC building was finished last week, Schneider said.
Making the tourism a neighbor of economic development just makes sense, according to both groups.
“Great work is going to happen as a result of our offices coming together,” said Gary Gatman, executive director of the EDC. “Collaboration is key to Noble County’s ability to grow. Noble County stands to gain from the ability to develop messaging that attracts and retains talent, as well as leisure travelers, to the region.”
The organizations appreciate the visibility the downtown county seat provides. Located near the corner of S.R. 8 and S.R. 9, and the Noble County Courthouse square, the organizations will benefit from foot traffic and streamlined communications with stakeholders in the local economy.
Schneider said having the visitor’s bureau in the county seat will allow for better contact and service to all four corners of Noble County and everywhere in between.
The co-location also aligns with other regional and state initiatives, including the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership’s efforts to bring tourism leaders into economic development planning and projects. The State of Indiana is working to create a quasi-governmental agency in partnership with economic development and tourism called the Indiana Destination Development Corporation. It is expected to begin work in July 2020.
The EDC and Visit Noble County are located at 110 S. Orange St. in Albion. The visitors bureau’s entrance is located on the south side of the building adjacent to free public parking. Visit Noble County may now be reached at 636-3602. Visitors to the EDC may use the main building entrance on South Orange Street (S.R. 9).
The building itself at 110 S. Orange St. is owned by the town of Albion and leased to the EDC and CVB.
The Noble County Convention and Visitors Bureau strives to promote tourism by connecting partners and events, developing unique assets and enriching visitors’ experiences in a way that contributes to economic growth. Contact Schneider at 636-3602.
Noble County Economic Development Corp. exists to provide coordinated economic development resources promoting the assets of Noble County. Contact Lori Gagen, Marketing Director, at 636-3800.
