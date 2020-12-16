LAGRANGE —Despite the hardships the coronavirus pandemic created for not-for-profit organizations across the area, LaGrange County residents continued to show their support for the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County this year.
That allowed the organization to continue with its mission of feeding and clothing those in need, said Richard Yoder, the Clothes and Food Basket’s president.
Yoder said that unceasing support allowed the Basket to continue to operate its Christmas Bureau, an organization inside of the Clothes and Food Basket that tends to the needs of families during the Christmas holiday. The Christmas Bureau is only open for about one month each year, throwing open its doors just after Thanksgiving, but is an essential part of the program because it helps families by ensuring that children find a couple of presents each year under the family Christmas tree.
“I just want to thank the community for their support of the Basket. We really appreciate it,” Yoder said.
Yoder said the support the community has continued to show his organization amazes him.
He said the Clothes and Food Basket is seeing more and more support coming from younger people, school children, both elementary and high school students, who organize food drives for the LaGrange-based food pantry.
“Westview schools, Lakeland schools, it gets really neat when schools get involved, especially elementary school and middle school students,” he explained.
The Clothes and Food Basket didn’t make it through 2020 without having to make some changes. The coronavirus forced the organization to close its doors to its patrons, not allowing them to come into the building to shop.
Yoder said the organization made that change to protect the health and well being of its volunteer staff. Most of those volunteers are older, retired members of the community, and some of them have underlying healthcare concerns. So taking steps to protect those volunteers seemed prudent, he explained.
But that also meant having to reinvent how the Christmas Bureau worked.
This season, patrons were asked to fill out a holiday wish list of sorts, letting Clothes and Food Basket volunteers know what those families needed and wanted.
“They couldn’t come in and shop for toys, they couldn’t come in and shop for clothes,” he said. “That meant they have to tell us what they needed, let us pick it out, and then load it up and take it to their cars. That was the part we didn’t like, but most people understood we could only have so many people in the facility, and when you already have about 15 volunteers in there, you can’t allow many more people in.”
Overall, numbers were down at the facility this year, especially the number of elderly patrons. Yoder said those numbers fell drastically as the pandemic started, but started to pick up again about the middle of the summer, and have continued to be steady since. But overall, the number of individuals the organization has helped in 2020 is down from the previous year.
Yoder said one reason things went so well, despite the hardships, is the veteran roster of volunteers who show up again and again to work at the Clothes and Food Basket and the Christmas Bureau. Volunteers like Bob and Janet Seman, who have manned the tables at the Christmas Bureau for more than a decade. That kind of experience, he said, made it easy for the Semans to understand what parents wanted for their children this year and made it easy to fulfill those wish lists.
So far, the Christmas Bureau has helped over 200 families this year, down from previous years.
“This year, we’ll serve about – and I’m going to guess here — about 230 families,” Yoder said. “That’s down from last year when we helped 330-plus families. So it down about 100 families.”
Yoder said the Clothes and Food Basket and the Christmas Bureau are quickly winding down their holiday seasons. The Bureau will close its doors for another holiday season on Thursday, and the Clothes and Food Basket will shut down for the holiday on Friday. The Clothes and Food Basket will reopen its doors on Monday, Jan. 4.
While the organization is closed, Yoder asked that people stop dropping off donations of clothing at the Railroad Street facility until it reopens next year.
“Give our volunteers some time to rest, “ he explained
