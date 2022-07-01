LAGRANGE — Like so many other people, Keith James of Howe has always been proud of his father’s military service.
Visiting other communities, like Huntertown, James was impressed with their Hometown Heroes campaign, where banners of the men and women who served in the military hang on the sides of utility poles that dot the community.
So, during a Leadership LaGrange conference, James suggested LaGrange County adopt a similar program, and the Hometown Heroes campaign, LaGrange County edition, was born.
James said he just wants visitors to know that LaGrange County residents are proud as well of their sons and daughters who fought to help keep this country free.
“This is about pride,” James said. “We started talking about creating events that would make people want to stay in town for the weekend, which is great for the town, great for the county, great for business. So that’s how it all kind of that was like the impetus for all this.”
Those banners will be unveiled Saturday during a special ceremony in LaGrange County Courthouse Gazebo starting at 1 p.m. Thirty-six banners have been produced, honoring many of LaGrange County’s service members, police officers, and first responders. The banners will be placed on private or LaGrange-owned utility poles around the community.
James, a Howe businessman, spearheaded the effort to bring the Hometown Heroes campaign to LaGrange. He first proposed the idea during a LaGrange County Community Foundation sponsored conference of community members. James said he listened to another workshop participant talk about his ideas for a project that might help instill a new sense of local pride in the community. The LCCF later granted James $2,000 to help get the project off the ground.
The banners are approximately 20 inches wide by 40 inches tall and feature a photo. Donors paid $100 each and submitted a picture of their family members for the project. James took the photos people sent in for the project and cleaned them up, adjusting those images for color.
The banners will be placed on so-call private utility poles around LaGrange after NIPSCO, which owns the majority of utility poles in LaGrange, declined to allow those banners to be hung from poles it owns.
The event will coincide with the LaGrange County Arts sponsored art fair on the courthouse lawn Saturday morning. In addition to inviting LaGrange County artists to display some of their work on the courthouse lawn, the group also will be setting up artwork in the fellowship hall of the LaGrange Presbyterian Church, which sits just across the street from the county courthouse. That show runs from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday.
In addition to the art fair, the newly launched LaGrange Farmers Market will be in full swing this Saturday, set up along the south side of the courthouse just off of Spring Street.
James said he hopes to be able to expand the project next year, adding more Hometown Heroes.
Ironically, James’ own father will not be one of the faces that fly over LaGrange. James’ father grew up in Michigan, in Three Rivers, where the Hometown Heroes banner project isn’t part of that community. However, if the town ever does decide to create and display its Hometown Heroes, James says he’ll be the first in line to order a banner honoring his father.
