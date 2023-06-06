LAGRANGE — In a ceremony filled with firsts, Lakeland High School graduated nearly 150 seniors Sunday in a ceremony held in the school’s main gym Sunday.
For the first time, the school named eight valedictorians for the class of 2023, and all eight spoke at Sunday’s ceremony. It was also the first class to graduate under first-year superintendent Dr. Traci Blaize. Blaize, a former Lakeland elementary school principal, is also a Lakeland High School graduate.
Blaize called her first-ever graduating class an “amazing group of students” saying the students in this class earned more than $1 million in scholarships.
Jason Schackow, Lakeland’s high school principal, called the accomplishments of the students in this year’s senior class “incredibly successful.”
Long-time Lakeland teacher Keith Thompson gave the commencement address, his list of advice to help keep the members of the class of 2023 from living in a van down by the river, an homage to a Saturday Night Live skit starring the late comedian Christ Farley as a down and out motivational speaker.
Thompson’s advice included “telling the truth, being on time, and paying your bills” just to name a few.
All eight of the class’s valedictorians – Brooke Retterbush, Raul Ballines, Alivia Rasler, Manisha Ramachandran, Ezekiel Wachtman, Owen Norton, Hope Henderson, and Raeghan Johnson – took a few minutes to address the audience of family and friends, as well as their classmates.
The school graduated 146 seniors Sunday. The class flower was Baby’s Breath, and the class motto was “Believe me, been there, done that.”
