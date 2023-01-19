ALBION — The Central Noble girls basketball team woke Saturday morning 19-0 heading into that evening’s NECC tourney championship game.
The Cougars woke Wednesday morning, 19-2, after falling to Fairfield twice in four days.
After going toe-to-toe with the 19-2 Falcons for 2 1/2 quarters on Saturday in falling 56-42, the Cougars kept pace for about four minutes in losing Tuesday at home, 51-23.
The Falcons’ zone defense proved too much for the Cougars Tuesday.
Central Noble scored eight points in the second half, including two in the fourth quarter.
The Cougars had scoring droughts of 7:13 to start the third quarter and did not score in the final 6:15 of the game.
Central Noble was led by senior Madison Vice with 17 points. No other Cougar scored more than two.
Fairfield got 17 points from senior Bailey Willard and 16 from senior Brea Garber.
Central Noble was 9-for-37 from the floor (24.3%). The Cougars were 3-for-23 from beyond the arc (13%).
Fairfield went 17-for-31 (54.8%) from the floor overall, and 5-for-12 beyond the arc (41.7%).
Willard had a pair of three-pointers to give the Falcons an early 6-2 lead. Vice got on track with a pair of threes herself to tie the game at 8 with 4:41 left in the first quarter.
But Fairfield closed out the period on an 8-0 run to take a 16-8 lead into the first break.
The Falcons were fouled attempting a field goal to open the second quarter. Fairfield missed both shots, but got the offensive rebound which eventually led to another three-pointer by Willard to extend the lead to 19-8 with 5:40 left in the half.
Central Noble clawed its way back to within 21-15 on a basket by Makenna Malcolm at the 1:33 mark, but Fairfield scored the final five points of the half to take a 26-15 lead midway.
The second half was all Fairfield as the Falcons opened up the third quarter on a 9-0 run. Vice scored three baskets in the final 47 seconds of the third, but the Falcons still led 40-21 after three.
Central Noble did not have a field goal in the fourth quarter, scoring both of its points on Vice free throws.
On Saturday, Fairfield senior Morgan Gawthrop scored a career-high 23 points. The Cougars limited her to seven points on Tuesday.
But Willard made up the difference.
After going 3-for-11 from the floor in scoring 10 points on Saturday, the senior sharpshooter scored her 17 while going 6-for-8 from the floor. Willard was 5-for-7 from beyond the arc.
Vice was 6-for-13 from the floor on Tuesday. The rest of the team shot a combined 3-for-24 (12.5%).
Central Noble will try to get back on track Friday as it hosts Eastside (14-6) in the first game of a boys/girls doubleheader.
