INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed using $1 billion in state tax surplus to send $225 refund checks back to Hoosiers taxpayers and called a special session so lawmakers could do it.
Indiana Senate Republicans, however, disagree.
On Wednesday, during a press conference introducing the bills the Senate will consider in the legislative special session starting Monday, Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray outlined a proposal to utilize about $1 billion in the state tax surplus for a little inflation relief, while putting money toward other state obligations.
And if you thought a $225 check was little, well, the Senate proposal is likely to have even less immediate impact on your pocketbook.
The two money-saving measures included in S.B. 3, the measures that will impact everyday Hoosiers, including a suspension of the state's 7% sales tax on utility bills as well as a cap on the state gas tax.
Both measures will be in effect until June 30, 2023, the end of the current state fiscal year.
The sales tax suspension on utility bills such as electric or water will impact most Hoosiers, but likely won't result in huge savings for households in one lump sum but will add up over time.
If your electric bill is $100, for example, you'd save $7 per month for approximately $12 months. Multiply that across several utility bills and Hoosiers could save a few hundred dollars by the end of June next year.
"Nearly every Hoosier will benefit from this every month," Bray said.
As for the gas tax, Bray said the state isn't suspending its gas tax — a move called for by Indiana Democrats when gas prices started getting high — but instead is capping the state's gas tax at a maximum of 29.5 cents per gallon.
Indiana's gas tax is indexed based on the cost per gallon, so when prices were rising, the tax amount was rising month-to-month along with it.
Bray stressed that the move is not a suspension or a freeze in the taxes, but a cap. So, if gas prices continue to decline as they have in recent weeks, it's possible the tax could drop under the cap, which would then save Hoosiers nothing.
Bray estimated the impact to the state will be about $260 million from the utility sales tax suspension and only about $50 million from the gas tax.
"We believe suspending the sale tax on utilities and capping fuel taxes is the best way to provide relief to nearly all Hoosiers," Bray said.
When asked why the Senate didn't take up Holcomb's proposal to use the surplus for direct cash refunds to Hoosier taxpayers, Bray said they had concerns about the impact of putting more money into circulation and the possibility that doing so would cause more inflation rather than help people cope with it.
Indiana economists had suggested such in an analysis of Holcomb's original plan, noting that $1 billion in cash injected into Hoosier pockets could cause an additional 1% or more in inflation over 12 months.
"The Senate just feels like this is a better way to do it, not passing out money to individuals," Bray said. "You worry a little bit about putting additional money into the economy when inflation is already running 9.1%
With the rest of the surplus, Senate Republicans are proposing to put $400 million toward the $9.8 billion outstanding liability in the pre-1996 teachers pension fund and then devote $250 toward capital projects already approved but that are facing cost overruns due to inflation.
