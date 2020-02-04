HOWE — Police are looking for the driver of a white Dodge Ram who made off with more than $80 worth of stolen fuel.
The truck pulled into the Phillips 66 station at the court of S.R. 9 and S.R. 120 Saturday morning and pumped $83.75 worth of fuel in its tank and then drove away without paying for that fuel.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office.
