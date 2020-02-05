KENDALLVILLE — Zoning issues were the focus of Tuesday night’s Kendallville Common Council meeting.
The two zoning changes were the only items of business on the council’s agenda.
Approved on second and third reading the council changed a 3.24-acre tract of land on Kammerer Road from general commercial to general industrial.
KSN Kammerer LLC, requested the change, which would allow the company to expand its footprint and use.
The recommendation came to the council with a favorable recommendation from the planning commission.
The other change approved on a 4-1 vote on second reading, changes language making it easier for crematories to locate within the city.
Planning Director Dave Lange said the change eliminates a 40-acre requirement for crematories along with language in the zoning code.
He said although there is no one currently pursuing property, he was contacted about the possibility by a business person last fall.
With no acreage minimum, someone wishing to build a crematory would still have to comply with zoning laws.
Councilman Steve Clouse, who voted “no” on the change questioned the need to make crematories a non-permitted business.
The issue will be addressed one more time on third reading during the Feb. 18 council meeting.
Also part of Tuesday’s night’s council packet was 2019 annual reports for the fire department, police department and parks department.
The Kendallville Police Department saw a decrease of 12% in reported crimes compared to the previous three-years average. The year saw decreases in the number of burglaries, thefts, battery, domestic batter, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. It also saw a decrease in the number of drug-related arrests and alcohol-related arrests.
Officers responded to 20,578 calls for service, an average of 56 a day. This is down seven calls per day from the three year average. Officers investigated 696 crimes and arrested 253 adults and nine juvenile offenders on 368 charges, 82 individuals were located and arrested on active warrants.
The Kendallville Fire Department responded to 54 fires in 2019, 24 of which were structure fires. Its largest activity was in medical service runs. The department responded to 319 rescue and emergency medical service incidents in 2019. The department responded to a total of 631 incidents.
In the Kendallville Park and Recreation Department 2019 report, the completion and opening of Phase II of the Kendallville Outdoor Recreation Complex was highlighted.
Other highlights from the park department included:
• A new mobile stage and sound equipment was completed last summer allowing for outdoor concerts at the park. The report said there are plans to utilize the stage for a variety of events this year.
• The Christmas Card Drive-Thru had a record 75 boards on display
• Camp Wethonkitha, the joint summer decamp program of the Park Department and Cole Center Family YMCA, had 180 children enrolled.
• The community came together to bring the forth “annual” 4th of July Patriotic Pops concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.