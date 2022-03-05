EMMA — Pretty much a total team effort.
And it’s easier when your big man stakes his claim to the paint.
Senior big man Logan Gard scored a game-high 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Central Noble boys basketball team to a 65-40 rout of Prairie Heights in Class 2A Westview Sectional action Friday in Emma.
The win moves the Cougars (24-2) into tonight’s sectional final at 7:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights ended its season with a 13-9 record.
The 6-foot-7 Gard made good on 8-of-12 field goal attempts. Senior Connor Essegian added 17 points and five rebounds. Fifteen of Essegian’s points came in the first half. Sophomore Jackson Andrews added 10 for the Cougars, with all of his points coming in the second half.
Sophomore Sam Essegian added six points for the well-balanced Cougars. Senior Noah Shepherd and classmate Ryan Schroeder each scored four.
Prairie Heights was led by junior Chase Bachelor’s 17 points and nine rebounds. Junior Isaiah Malone added 12.
Central Noble dominated defensively, limiting the Panthers to two field goals in the opening period as the Cougars took a 14-8 lead.
Shepherd keyed the Cougars to start the second quarter, forcing a five-second count on a Prairie Heights ball handler on the Panthers’ opening possession of the stanza.
Gard then hit a bucket to make it 16-8. Shepherd had a steal on the next Heights’ possession, and Essegian hit two free throws to make it 18-8 with 7:08 to play in the first half.
Prairie Heights would get no closer than eight points the rest of the game.
The Panthers had five field goals in the first two quarters, shooting 27.8% from the field.
“It was pretty darn good,” CN coach John Bodey said of his team’s defense.
The Cougars led 28-17 midway through the second quarter.
Gard scored seven points in the first 2:57 of the third quarter as Central Noble went on an 11-2 run to pretty much decide things. The Cougars led 47-26 at the end of three.
Gard had a well-balanced night with 10 points and six rebounds in each half.
“He dominated the paint,” Bodey said. “He owned it. It was his.”
As a team, the Cougars shot 23-for-42 from the floor (54.8%). Central Noble was 6-for-13 from behind the arc, 46.2%.
Prairie Heights ended the game 13-for-38 from the field (34.2%). The Panthers were 3-for-15 (20%) from deep.
With a potential rematch looming with Eastside (24-1), Central Noble was all business and appeared completely focused on the Panthers Friday.
“We’re a pretty mature group,” Bodey said. “We take it one game at a time.”
Sam Essegian was in the starting lineup Friday vs. Prairie Heights, taking the place of junior Conner Lemmon, who warmed up with the team but did not see any game action.
Lemmon was available, Bodey said. But Bodey decided not to play him.
