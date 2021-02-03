SHIPSHEWANA — When the Shipshewana Town Board member unveiled the newly created Arlene Lazzaro Lifetime Civil Service Award at Thursday night’s town board meeting, no one was more surprised than the award’s first-ever recipient, Arlene Lazzaro herself.
Sitting in the audience for Thursday’s meeting, Lazzaro sat motionless, her hand clasped over her masked face, as Tad Hite, the town board’s president, lifted a large plaque featuring a photo of Lazzaro and her late husband, Carl, to reveal the new community award. The new award now ranks as the “highest civil honor” Shipshewana can bestow on its citizens.
Reading from a proclamation that accompanied the award, council member Lynn Bontrager said this award will only be awarded to those community members who, like Lazzaro, “have demonstrated the highest level of dedication, contributions, and success in improving community relations, infrastructure, or development.”
Lazzaro and her husband, Carl, first arrived in Shipshewana in the early 1970s, moving here from Gary. Carl Lazzaro saw a real opportunity and brought his family to Shipshewana to launch a new insurance venture. His wife, Arlene, wasn’t so sure moving to a rural community is where she wanted to raise her young family.
“I didn’t like it here at first,” she said with a laugh.
But Lazzaro quickly came to love the community and its people and started working to make Shipshewana a better place for all.
Lazzaro said Thursday night she had no idea the board had created an award in her honor.
“This was quite a surprise, thank you all,” Lazzaro said. “This town means everything to me. I didn’t like it when we first came, but I can tell you, I love Shipshewana. It’s been my honor and my pleasure to serve this community. It’s the best place in the world to live.”
Lazzaro spent more than three decades serving on a variety of different boards and commissions and several times served as a member of the Shipshewana Town Council.
During its presentation, the board expressed its deepest appreciation for all of the time Lazzaro dedicated to boards and commissions created to help Shipshewana grow and prosper.
“Now, therefore, with deep appreciation and esteem, we, the elected Members of Town Council of the Town of Shipshewana, Indiana, do hereby proclaim that Arlene Lazzaro is the deserving inaugural recipient of this Award, and shall be prominently recognized in the Town Hall,” Bontrager said, reading from the proclamation that accompanied the award. “We invite all citizens to duly note this honor.”
Hite said Lazzaro is a shining example of service to a community for all to follow.
“Arlene has given so much to this community,” Hite said. “Within a year after first arriving in town, she served on her first board, and she’s served on so many boards since.”
A large plaque featuring Lazzaro’s photo will be on permanent display inside the town center building. The Lazzaro civil service award can be presented only once a year.
Hite also presented Lazzaro with a smaller version of the award plaque she can now display in her home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.