EMMA — The Westview and Central Noble boys basketball teams competed in the same venue Saturday night in the semifinals of the Class 2A Westview Sectional, of course
But their paths to Monday’s championship game couldn’t have been more different.
In the opening game, the Warriors (16-8) took a 12-4 lead over Eastside (9-14) after one quarter and never were seriously threatened in posting a 50-26 victory.
In the second contest, Prairie Heights (16-9) led at the end of the first, second and third quarters but the Cougars (18-6) rallied for a heart-pounding 51-45 victory.
Central Noble 51,
Prairie Heights 45
In Saturday’s second contest, Central Noble rallied behind junior Sam Essegian’s 14 fourth-quarter points to post the come-from-behind victory.
Essegian finished with 18 points for the Cougars. Junior Drew Pliett added 11. Senior Conner Lemmon had six. Juniors Isaiah Gard and Jackson Andrews both scored five, as did sophomore Redick Zolman.
Prairie Heights was led by senior Chase Bachelor’s 18 points. Senior Isaiah Malone added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Senior Logan Swygart chipped in with eight.
Central Noble shot 6-for-8 from the floor in the fourth to turn a 32-29 deficit entering the final stanza into a 51-45 victory.
The key to the game might have been the final minute of the third quarter.
Prairie Heights had tied for its largest lead of the game, 32-24, on a basket by Bachelor with 1:40 to play in the third.
But with 30 seconds left in the period, Lemmon knocked down a three-pointer. The Cougars then stole the ball through full-court pressure, and Pliett turned that thievery into two points to bring his team within 32-29 entering the fourth.
Essegian opened the scoring in the fourth with a three-pointer to knot things up at 32.
Malone knocked down a pair of free throws to make it 34-32 in favor of the Panthers.
But Zolman tallied for Central Noble with 5:32 left in the contest to tie things again.
Thirteen seconds later, Essegian hit another three-pointer and Central Noble had its first lead since the opening three minutes of the contest, 37-34.
The Panthers turned the ball over on their next possession, and Pliett scored inside to make it 39-34.
Prairie Heights turned the ball over again, and Essegian hit one of two free throws to make it 40-34 with 3:51 to play in the contest.
The Panthers got within four points at 40-36 and 42-38, but could get no closer the rest of the game.
The Cougars went 7-for-10 from the foul line in the final 1:10 to close out the contest.
Turnovers hurt Prairie Heights in the key stretch went Central Noble took control. The Panthers finished the game with 16 giveaways. CN had six turnovers.
Heading into the fourth, Central Noble had been 11-for-30 from the floor, as the Panthers’ length affected many of Central Noble’s shots.
The Panthers led 11-10 after one quarter, and had a 20-12 lead in the second before Central Noble rallied to come within 20-17 at halftime.
Pliett scored seven of his 11 in the first half to keep the Cougars within reach.
Malone had five points and nine rebounds in the first half.
Westview 50, Eastside 26
In Saturday’s opener, Westview used a balanced attack to put away Eastside, with six Warriors scoring six or more points.
Westview did a better job shooting the ball and taking care of it, too.
The Warriors shot 50% from the floor (19-for-38), while Eastside went 12-for-32 (37.5%). The Blazers were 1-for-10 from beyond the arc. Westview was 5-for-13.
Westview had nine turnovers compared to 18 for the Blazers.
The Warriors were led by junior Wiley Minix with nine points. Junior Luke Helmuth added eight. Seniors Jethro Hostetler and Brady Yoder each scored seven, as did junior Micah Miller. Junior Wade Springer scored six.
Eastside was led by junior Brady Lehman’s 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field. The rest of the Blazers were only 6-for-25, however, and the outcome wasn’t seriously in doubt after the Warriors took a 9-3 lead with 2:37 to go in the opening stanza.
In a low possession contest, Westview led 24-10 at the half.
Eastside had nine first-half turnovers, compared to three for the Warriors. The Blazers could only manage five field goals in the opening two periods.
