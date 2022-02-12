ALBION — Noble County Public Library’s board of trustees took steps Thursday to boost the use of its library cards by approving a discount for meeting room reservations and some Bridge services.
Executive director Sandy Petrie said card user numbers are, in general, trending downward. She recommended, and the board approved, a 10 % discount to library card users as an encouragement for patrons to use their cards more often. Discounts for the Bridge will be determined after a cost review. The discount applies only to NCPL cards.
In her report, Petrie updated the board on progress in hiring a consultant for the next strategic plan. The board agreed with her recommendation to hire Midwest Collaborative for Library Services, an organization that specifically works with libraries, for $14,000.
Petrie said she liked MCLS’s positive approach in strategic planning, focusing on the community’s strengths to build an action plan, rather than keying in on negatives. MCLS will conduct virtual programs and focus sessions with patrons, staff and board members, guide the process, and help write the strategic plan.
Petrie said her research found MCLS’s cost to be “very reasonable.” She is pursuing grants to cover some of the planning costs, but said the library has money available in its Rainy Day, estate and gifts funds that can be used for this purpose.
NCPL’s audit for 2019 and 2020 is officially complete, with no issues. Petrie is working on several annual reports for 2021, noting that NCPL’s “Harry Potter Halloween” event in October was a huge draw for the public.
Petrie said NCPL closed for a few days during the recent snowstorm, as did other libraries. Library directors across Noble County collaborated in the decision to close, considering consistency, safety of patrons and staff, and the county’s travel guidelines as factors.
In other business, trustee Gwen Jones was reappointed to the board for another four-year term.
Board members learned that a bright, new electronic sign installation is complete at the Albion library entrance. The sign replaces a sign that frequently malfunctioned.
The board agreed to keep the 2022 cost at $50 for a subscription library card for people who do not reside in NCPL’s taxing district.
Trustees also took care of several housekeeping resolutions:
• Approved an adjustment to the Capital Asset policy for updated rules, making technology its own line item, and expanding the plan to cover five years.
• Approved the three-year renewal of Avast anti-virus protection for the library’s computers for $13,281.
• Approved a resolution to allow the library to write off bad debt.
NCPL locations in Avilla, Albion and Cromwell will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, for Presidents Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.