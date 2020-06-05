LAOTTO — After one year of operation, The Noble REMC solar array is right on track with other solar programs of comparable size and demographic.
“We’re really happy with the program,” Kelly Lynch, communications specialist at Noble REMC, said.
With solar power generation being a fairly new technology, Lynch said they hope that people become more interested with the program and how it operates.
Lynch said Noble REMC sells “blocks” of their solar array, which is a subscription service that can produce from 100-500 kilowatt hours per year.
Noble REMC works with Wabash Valley Power, which owns the solar arrays and serves as a whole power producer that sells electricity it generates to numerous utilities. The entire program has 22,675 blocks of solar panels available, of which half of them have been sold.
Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties make up for around 3.5% of the total solar array blocks bought.
Buying into solar power with Noble REMC is easier than setting up your cable subscription.
If you’re already a member of Noble REMC, there is nothing else required to start using solar energy. There isn’t any setup and no special equipment is required.
“When people invest in solar,” Lynch said, “they’re investing in the future.”
Lynch said the program is not intended for people to save money right away. With solar being a fairly new technology, the purpose of the program is to benefit the environment now and then hopefully make it cheaper for more people to buy into solar power in the future.
Solar power is a green energy and renewable energy resource compared to fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas which increase global carbon emissions when burned for generate electricity.
Lynch said the uptick in interest in solar energy comes from the new generation of people who are more environmentally conscious. As solar technology continues to improve as time goes on, costs are coming down to be more competitive with other forms of energy, too.
“Wind and solar and landfill gas are ways that we might be able to help the environment while still being able to live our day to day lives,” Lynch said.
