KENDALLVILLE — Residents of Kendallville have another piece of art to view when going through downtown.
Historic Downtown Kendallville recently had a mural painted on the building of Atz Law Office, located along William and Main Street. The mural contains the state of Indiana with a star locating Kendallville. Across it says Kendallville with the individual letters containing images of different parts of the city.
The images include Bixler Lake Park, the Strand Theatre, and The Alley.
Chris Lesley of Kendallville has been painting murals and art sculptures for many years. He has done art projects all across the United States including sculptures for theme parks and designing small lamps for IKEA.
For Kendallville’s latest mural, he wanted to do something people would recognize and include things that are in the heart of the city.
“I primarily focused on things that have been in Kendallville since its founding,” he said. “There were many things we looked at including that didn’t get on the mural including more modern places.”
Another decision he had to make was looking at how much farming he would include in the painting. He didn’t want to just have cornfields because he believes too many postcards have that imagery and wanted to do something different.
He also wanted to include automobiles along with the farming, so he decided to put a classic car next to a cornfield on the first L in the letters of Kendallville.
“I included some cows on one of the letters as well. I could have done more farming imagery, but I wanted to have more representation of the city,” he said.
He wasn’t able to include every park in the city and when it came to deciding which local church to include, he chose Trinity United Methodist Church being that it’s the oldest of them all.
He said if there was anything that was controversial, it was about the church because people in the city worried their churches would be excluded and that there would be favoritism going on.
“I have no preference for anyone, I chose the church because it was the oldest and has a longer history in Kendallville,” he said.
This isn’t the only project that he has done in the region. Six years ago, he did artwork for Laser X, a laser tag arena in Fort Wayne as well as paintings at Pocket Park and Kendallville’s police station.
He said he has another project coming soon to complete in Vermont.
He loves that he’s able to create things and the concept of being a designer intrigues him.
“Being able to think of something and bring it into reality gives me satisfaction,” he said.
