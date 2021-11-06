Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, Oct. 29, through Thursday, according to jail records.
Scott Armstrong, 41, of the 400 block of Ridgemore Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Amanda Boyer, 36, of the 200 block of South C.R. 100W, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Ryan Sanders, no age or address provided, was booked Friday, Oct. 29, to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Kenneth Troyer, no age or address provided, was booked Friday, Oct. 29, to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Amy Knisley, no age or address provided, was booked Friday, Oct. 29, to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Mark Kaiser, 28, of the 5400 block of West Cook Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, by Wolcottville police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense and false informing. Kaiser posted bond and was released.
Luther Lockwood, 26, of the 300 block of Fifth Street, Bowling Green, Ohio, was arrested at 6:53 p.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Ryan Parrish, 36, of the 9300 block East Baseline Road, Avilla, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Saturday by Wolcottville police on a hold order issued by authorities in Steuben County.
Isidro Lopez-Diaz, 26, of Pimienta, Mexico, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or greater and operating while never receiving license.
Qodi Landrus, 27, of the 10900 block of Fairview Avenue, Osceola, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Landrus posted bond and was released Sunday.
Joshewa Watkins, 31, of the 400 block of Susan Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Monday by LaGrange County police on a charge of residential entry.
Devin Iavagnilio, 26, of the 0100 block of North C.R. 650E, LaGrange, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Monday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Iavagnilio posted bond and was released Monday.
Zachary Schrock, 21, of the 600 block of West Buck Street, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of possession of a syringe, without without a license and possession of paraphernalia.
Robert Hamilton, 52, of the 5400 block of North C.R. 610E, Howe, was booked at 11 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence.
Ryan Butchko, 31, of the 800 block of South Kaley Street, South Bend, was booked at 1:38 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence.
Steven Clery, 37, of the 1400 block of Wenunah Avenue, Burnyn, Illinois, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant relating to charges of possession of a narcotic and possession of a syringe.
Brian Sanchez, 29, of the 100 block of 36th Street, Camden, New Jersey, was arrested at 12:41 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Carols Silva-Rivas, 28, no address provided, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of dealing in a controlled substance.
Margarito Alvarez, 31, no address provided, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of dealing in a controlled substance.
Justin Gilbar, 22, of the 200 block of North Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of domestic battery involving a child under 14.
Wayne Petershiem, 26, of the 1140 block of S.R. 120, Birstol, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to an original charge of driving while suspended.
William Whitt, 32, of the 400 block of Middlebury Street, Goshen, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Thursday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
