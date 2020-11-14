Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, Nov. 6, through Thursday, according to jail records.
Moises DeLoera, 46, of the 2400 block of North S.R. 9, LaGrange, was arrested Friday, Nov. 6, by LaGrange County police on a charge of non-support of a dependent child. He posted bond and was released.
Kasey Lambert, 27, of the 18000 block of Indian Prairie Road, White Prairie Road, White Pigeon, Michigan, was arrested Friday, Nov. 6, by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Lambert posted bond and was released.
Christopher Harter, 35, of the 69600 block of Sunset Boulevard, Union, Michigan, was arrested Friday, Nov. 6, by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of unlawful possession of a legend drug, possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
David Hernandez, 25, of the 400 block of South C.R. 325E, Warsaw, was arrested Friday, Nov 6, by LaGrange County police on charges of driving while suspended and operating with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08%.
Earl Edward, 28, of the 1000 block of Koto Lane, Sturgis, Michigan, was booked Friday, Nov. 6, to serve a sentence relating to a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Timothy Hostetler, 47, of the 3400 block of North C.R. 795W, Shipshewana, was arrested Friday, Nov. 6, by LaGrange County police on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Miguel Santiago Perez, 41, of the 1100 block of Highcom Street, Goshen, was booked Friday, Nov. 6, to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Autum Long, 32, of the 300 block of North Clay Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on a charge of criminal mischief.
Matthew Coney, 29, of the 8000 block of East C.R. 400S, LaGrange, was arrested Friday, Nov. 6, by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
James Kochel Jr., 31, of the 1200 block of North Jordan, Miles City, Michigan, was arrested Friday, Nov. 6, by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Nathan Ringler, 23, of the 7800 block of East C.R. 325N, Howe, was arrested Saturday, Nov. 7, by LaGrange County police on a charge of aggressive driving/criminal recklessness.
Christopher Gillum, 24, of the 2500 block of Eller Avenue, Fort Wayne, was booked Saturday, Nov. 7, to serve a sentence on an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Bryce Trowbridge, 20, of the 1200 block of Riley Road, Kendallville, was arrested Sunday on a charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
Darius Woods, 27, of the 4100 block of North Ritter Avenue, Indianapolis, was arrested Monday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to original charges of driving while suspended and possession of marijuana.
Michael Moore, 53, of the 0500 block of East C.R. 700N, Howe, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging two counts of failure to appear for court. Moore was released on his own recognizance.
Scott Armstrong, 40, of the 400 block of Ridgemoor Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of nonsupport of a dependent child.
Collien Hembree, 35, of the 5300 block of North S.R. 3, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of battery.
Christiana Combs, 44, of the 2900 block of North C.R. 500E, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of battery.
Michael Kline, 64, of the 700 block of East C.R. 635S, WOlcottville, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Travis McCann, 28, of the 900 block of West Colon Road, Sherwood, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Bergilio Eron Aguilar De Leon, 29, of the 3900 block of North S.R. 127, Angola, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Keith Caldwell, 29, of the 400 block of East Steuben Street, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Timothy Reid, 66, of the 500 block of Second Street, Howe, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery.
Chelsea Liby-Crawford, 29, of the 600 block of Collect, Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Bobby Reynolds, 55, of the 100 block of Gum Street, LaGrange, was arrested Thursday by Wolcottville police on a charge of possession of stolen property.
April Espinoza, 27, of the 4700 block of East Dixie Parkway, Cromwell, was booked Thursday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of possession of marijuana.
Tyenst Payton, of the 600 block of Collect, Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested Thursday by LaGrange County police on a charge of possession of marijuana.
