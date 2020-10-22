KENDALLVILLE — East Noble took another step forward toward a $5 million renovation and expansion of its bus garage facility on Ohio Street Wednesday, selecting a construction manager and gathering information about financing.
The project is expected to move quickly, with construction bids awarded as soon as February and work slated to start as soon as March with the hopes of being ready for the start of the 2021-22 school year.
East Noble hosted a short public hearing on the project on Wednesday night — a legal requirement since the building project exceeds $1 million — to recap the purpose of the project and discuss the financial impact to the district.
The district is aiming to make a significant upgrade to the bus garage, which it had leased for about 10 years before purchasing the building and some adjacent empty land to the north of the property at Ohio Street and S.R. 3.
East Noble wants to make renovations and an addition in order to better serve the transportation department but also to expand and move its technology department from East Noble High School to the facility.
The former car dealership has worked as East Noble's bus garage and allowed the district to bring a lot of its maintenance work in house, but the building is not set up to function effectively as a garage for much larger buses. The building itself is also aging and has climate control issues and other structural problems that need to be patched.
As for technology, the department which was just burgeoning 10 years ago is now a huge component for East Noble in the digital age and has simply outgrown its landlocked classroom-and-a-half in the middle of the high school. Additions to the Ohio Street building would allow not only for a dedicated, cooled serve room with backup systems, but would give technology more room to work on repairs and other projects as well as take deliveries and manage the district's eBay program for selling off unneeded equipment.
"We've been fortunate to have what we have and it was a good move at the time .. but as we've evolved to get the right facilities and tools for our staff is something worth doing," Chief Finance and Operations Officer Brian Leitch said Wednesday.
Tyler Loeffelholz of financial consulting firm Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors then gave a brief overview of the financial impact and East Noble's options for bonding to pay for the project.
East Noble could borrow up to $5.98 million via general obligation bonds, but the estimated need for the bus garage project is expected to be around $5.16 million.
Baker Tilly presented three different repayment options for five, six or eight years, with differing payments.
The six-year plan would provide the most stability in the district's debt tax rate, which is forecast to drop from about 12 cents per $100,000 assessed value to 10 cents in 2021 as a previous bond that was used for roof and HVAC upgrades at Avilla and South Side elementary schools is paid off.
The six-year bond would hold that 10-cent rate through 2024 and then drop as the bonds are paid off in 2025 and 2026.
The eight-year bond would hold the 10-cent rate for 2021 and 2022, but then taxes would drop to about 6 cents for debt through 2027.
The five year bond would hold taxes at current levels, but would result in a one-year drop followed by an increase. Taxes would drop from 12 cents this year to 10 cents next year, but then come back up to 12 cents through 2024.
Regardless of what option is selected, the project would be tax-neutral to current levels, however longer terms on the bond could result in a small tax decrease in coming years compared to what property owners are paying now.
A 2-cent change in the debt service rate equates to about $11 per year for the median household value for the area of $121,400 and about 31 cents per year per acre for farmland.
Actual rates would vary depending on the final amount borrowed and the interest rate. Loeffelholz noted that estimates are usually formed with conservative interest rates about one point higher than current market, so actual costs generally run lower.
"We are just setting maximums," he said. "You can come down from those, so you have some flexibility between now and when you sell bonds."
As the board advanced with its intention to seek bonds to fund this project, board President Barb Babcock reminded board members that no final decisions about amount or length of term are being made right now.
"We're just setting the maximum. We have not agreed about what we want to do at this time," she said.
East Noble did take one other step forward with the project, hiring a construction manager to help design and bid the project for the district.
After advertising for firms interested in managing the project, Leitch reported that Shawnee Construction came back as the lowest and most responsive proposal.
Unlike two other firms that bid, Shawnee offered no pre-bid fee to work on the design and will take a final fee of 5% of the total cost, which was also lower than other firms.
At an estimated $5 million cost, that would equate to about $250,000 in design and management fees.
"Whatever that package is, 5% of that will go to Shawnee Construction," Leitch said.
East Noble will use a building process called construction manager as contractor, a method in which the owner works side-by-side with a firm to prepare the project. That contractor provides a guaranteed maximum price — any overrun above that amount is at their expense — in exchange for increased autonomy to choose subcontractors and make minor changes to the project without direct input from the district.
That method is commonly used in public building projects and is also currently being utilized by Noble County government to build its new $15 million annex in downtown Albion.
The board opted to hire Shawnee Construction to help draw up the project.
"The timeline is we would start working with them fairly quickly," Leitch said, with bids awarded and bonds sold in February. "We would start the planning right now to start the new construction first as soon as we can here in the spring. As we move into that newer portion, we'll start renovating that older portion and be in the building in fall of 2021."
