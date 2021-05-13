ALBION — The Super Town of Albion Revitalization Team is going big in its first official event of the year.
Beginning at 5 p.m. on June 4, there will be an opportunity to play life-sized games on the Noble County Courthouse Square.
According to organizers, those games will include tic-tac-toe, Jenga and water balloon Battleship.
In April, the Noble County Commissioners approved the event for the courthouse square. The Albion Town Council followed suit at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.
The event will include live acoustic acts in the “Celebration State” alley space next to the Albion Pizza Depot. The first act will perform from 5-6 p.m., with the second act set to perform from 6:30-9 p.m.
Doug Eby, who owns several ventures, will be utilizing his liquor license to provide liquor and other adult beverages to attendees. An Albion reserve police officer will be on hand to provide security, paid for by the S.T.A.R. Team.
One10 West Main will be catering the event with sandwiches.
The special event application passed the council unanimously.
“It’s a good idea,” Councilman John Morr said of the utilization of the Celebration Station alley space. “I’m glad it’s being used.”
Masks will be available.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting:
• The council heard Wastewater Superintendent Terry Forker report that some of the town’s lift stations are still being plagued by people placing inappropriate items in their drains and toilets.
A big issue is baking grease which is being placed in sink drains. The hot grease coagulates and clogs up pumping stations.
“I wouldn’t want it in my drain,” Councilwoman Chris Magnuson said.
Flushing any sort of baby wipes is also discouraged, even the brands which claim to be flushable.
• The council announced that it would cancel its second meeting for the month of June. The June 8 meeting will go on as scheduled, but the June 22 meeting will not happen.
“We have three council people that have conflicts,” Council president Vicki Jellison said.
• Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller reported that his department was busy rewiring six new powder-coated light poles set to be placed around the courthouse square.
• Park Department Superintendent Casey Myers said the Splash Pad at Hidden Diamonds Park will be opened next week as the weather is suppose to warm into the 70s. Whether the Splash Pad will remain open will be weather dependent until temperatures stabilize.
• After a one year hiatus, the town’s Memorial Day ceremonies will return. A parade will begin on the north side of the courthouse square at 10:30 a.m. and will continue on to Rose Hill Cemetery where the formal program will be held.
The American Legion will host spectators following the conclusion of the ceremony at the cemetery. Hot Dogs and ice cream will be available, as well as a proper flag burning ceremony.
The Legion Riders will also participate.
