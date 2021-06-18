KENDALLVILLE — Shopping local keeps money in the community and Kendallville recently received a big grant that will help promote its local businesses.
The Shop Local Network, based out of LaPorte, Indiana, provided the grant, which can be used to create promotional videos for businesses who want to take part.
President of The Shop Local Network, Nick Bello, along with their Chief Operations Officer, Mike Hand recently visited the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce to offer an opportunity to provide $125,000 in kind in the form of high quality, professional videos to their member businesses who are locally owned and operated.
These videos, valued at $1,000 each, will be provided to the Chamber to distribute to qualified merchants. There is no cost or obligation to the business, and they will receive a copy of the final video to use as they see fit. Businesses will also have the opportunity to participate as a Shop Local merchant through the company’s smart phone app, I Shop Local.
“We are extremely grateful for this unique opportunity to support our local small businesses in such a dramatic and impactful way. The videos produced by The Shop Local Network are very professionally done and have spurred growth for businesses across Indiana. I can’t wait to get started with this project, because I have spoken to other Chambers who use the network, and I have seen the positive impact it has had on their communities," Chamber Executive Director Kristen Johnson said.
The Shop Local Network is a growing shop local platform that helps businesses promote their goods and services, while also helping to guide consumers to their front door. Founded in 2014, the company was featured in the Wall Street Journal in 2019 as “an app that makes it easy to shop local.”
The network now serves more than 30 different communities in the region, including Goshen, Warsaw, Syracuse, Nappanee, and many others.
Kendallville Chamber members will soon be contacted to learn more about the platform and how they can get involved.
In the meantime, anyone wishing to learn more about The Shop Local Network may do so by visiting their website at theshoplocalnetwork.com or their Facebook page at facebook.com/theshoplocalnetwork, where they can view previously recorded videos created by the company and learn about the app.
