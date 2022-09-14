KENDALLVILLE — Crossroads United Way invites the community to support the women and children of Noble County by attending the sixth annual Power of the Purse event. This year’s event will take place Thursday, Nov. 3, on the second floor of the Community Learning Center, 401 E Diamond St. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
Purse tickets are on sale for $30 each and can be purchased by visiting https://www.crossroadsuw.org/events or calling 574-295-1650. Each ticket includes one raffle ticket and two drink tickets.
Heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts, beer, and wine will be served. Guests will have plenty of time to browse the purse selections, enjoy the company of friends and network with the community. Bonus raffles will be available for purchase on the day of the event for the Power Purse and a handmade fall-themed afghan.
The program and purse raffle drawings will take place at 5 p.m. in the auditorium.
All participants are invited to bring a gently used purse, wallet, or diaper bag to the event to receive one free purse raffle ticket per person. These items will be offered to Crossroads United Way’s agency partners who help women get back out into the workforce.
All proceeds from the “Fill the Purse” event will go to Life and Family Services.
