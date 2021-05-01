KENDALLVILLE — Two East Noble High School student artists are in the running for the top prize of $50,000 for their school in a national art competition, Custom Culture by Vans. Their art teacher, Jessica Hull, is asking the community to support them by voting for their artwork online.
The painted canvas-shoe entries, created by senior Anna Strong and freshman Shae Coil, vaulted East Noble into the Top 50 schools in the national competition, one of only two schools in Indiana to make the cut.
Online voting, happening now at https://customculture.vans.com/, will determine the first place school and the recipient of the $50,000 prize for its art program.
East Noble teacher, students, parents and the community can help by voting daily for East Noble’s artists through Friday, May 7, at the above link. Voting closes Friday at 5 p.m. PST (Pacific Standard Time), which is 8 p.m. local time.
Hull started the ball rolling when she applied online in January, on behalf of East Noble, to enter the national competition. She submitted design sketches, created by Strong and Coil, on two themes, Hometown Pride and head in the Clouds.
The application included a brief essay on what winning the prize money would mean for the school.
Hull wrote that the prize money would help the art program continue to grow, replace old equipment, add new classes and new equipment and buy much-needed supplies. Winning would boost the self-esteem of her students and show them the value of a skill set in the arts. Hull said Unified art classes and upper-level courses could be added to the program with the funding.
“…It would show our students that they matter, their creative ideas and designs matter and that there is more out there for them than a factory job.” Hull wrote. “We could provide an experience for them to continue to enjoy learning, become engaged and build a skillset they were not even aware they possessed. Winning for our art program specifically would allow us to update our equipment that is falling apart, buy much needed supplies, invest in new equipment and to help us build functional courses to let students experiment with an art form in new ways that we would never normally have the opportunity for.”
Hull learned in late February that East Noble’s application made the cut for the Top 250 schools in the nation. It meant that Strong and Coil would receive white slip-on canvas shoes to move their designs from paper to canvas footwear.
Hull received the shoes March 8. Coil and Strong went to work painting their designs on the shoes with acrylic paint. Hull took photos of the shoes and submitted them to the contest.
Hull got word Monday that the East Noble shoes moved to the next level of the contest, the Top 50 category. The Top 50 photos are posted for the online voting portion of the contest.
In addition to winning cash for their school, Coil and Strong could win virtual art lessons from professional artists. As a host school, East Noble could invite other art students to participate in the educational webinar.
The Top 5 winners and the grand prize winner will be announced sometime between May 17 and 21. The four runner-up schools will each receive $15,000.
