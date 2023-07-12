LAGRANGE — A Wolcottville man who had been originally arrested Saturday on drug-related allegations was officially charged with eight felonies Tuesday in LaGrange Circuit Court.
Scotty L. Miller, 43, of the 6100 block of South C.R. 530E, was charged with dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; dealing in marijuana with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony.
If convicted of a Level 2 felony, Miller could face 10-30 years in prison, with the advisory sentence being 17 1/2 years.
At 5:45 p.m. Saturday, officers with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department and Wolcottville Police Department served a search warrant at an address in the 7000 block of South C.R. 1100E, LaGrange.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, acting on a tip, officers had initially gone to the location looking for a wanted felon. A man, later identified as Miller, refused to exit a camper at that location.
With the assistance of LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Ryker, Miller was taken into custody.
Evidence at the scene led officers to apply for and execute a search warrant which led to the alleged discovery of multiple illegal narcotics, including fenanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, psyilocybin (hallucinogenic mushrooms).
Miller’s next court date has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28.
