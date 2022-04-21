KENDALLVILLE — Wayne Center Elementary has been mixing it up with special education students and finding out that students are responding in positive ways to having more variety in their day-to-day schedule.
On Wednesday, Wayne Center Elementary staff members gave a presentation about the blended special education program they've started this year and shared how they've been seeing positive progress with many of the students ranging from mild learning disabilities to more severe physical and development disabilities.
"We give minimal services but then we also provide very intense services. We strive to meet the needs of all students," Wayne Center Elementary Principal Jamie Carroll said. "We service a lot of disabilities in our one building."
Special ed breaks down across three levels of assistance.
First, there's resource students, students who spend about 80% of their day in general education but then part of the time get some more intensive instructive with resource teachers to help them keep up to pace with other students.
Second, there are basic life classes which are for students with milder disabilities, who need specialized instruction but who needs aren't intensive.
Third, there's the functional life class, for students with more severe disabilities who require more attention and care in their education process.
Previously, those classes were all separate classrooms with separate staff members. But starting this year, Wayne Center decided to try something new and blend the three different classes together as well as blend the staff to work with all special ed students and not just their specific cohort.
"Our students no longer stay in one room all day with one teacher," Carroll said, explaining that students rotate and have breaks every hour, kind of similar to how older students change rooms and classes at the middle and high school level. "All of our teachers see all of our kids pretty much all day long."
Teacher Jessica Woods, who works with resource students, said the blending has allowed students to get more experience both instructional and social, as well as allowing special ed staff the opportunity to utilize their specific skill sets.
"We raised the level of opportunities for our students to receive more instructional time with higher functioning students," Woods said. "We're able to get our students out to general ed more.
"Now the three of us have daily collaboration," Woods said of her and fellow teachers Byron Osborn and Kendaya Mapes. "We saw the opportunity to spread the wealth of resources."
One huge benefit Wayne Center has seen in its trial year has been an improvement in behaviors. Incidents of student accidents or acts of aggression have dropped sharply from a year ago, and incidents involving staff members are also down significantly.
The teachers credit that change to the flexibility that the blended program has provided. Changes of scenery help keeps the students engaged and has given more opportunity for teachers to keep apart students who cause problems with each other or to have a different staff member work with a student who may not be responding well to one of the other teachers.
"I don't think there's a program in Indiana that's doing things like we are," Osborn said. "That change of environment has slowed behaviors."
Wayne Center has also been able to implement some Unified programs, too, where special ed students and general ed students are partnered together for classes or activities.
East Noble has had Unified programs at the high school and middle school for a few years now, but hasn't had an opportunity to expand them to elementary, until now.
Since elementary school students don't have schedule flexibility like older students do, kids have voluntarily given up their recess periods three times a week to start a Unified physical education program that has already been a roaring success.
Wayne Center also expanded to offer Unifed science and Project Lead the Way classes, which have become popular, Carroll said.
"They're building friendships, the productivity of what we get done in class has just increased immensely," said Ryan Pepple, East Noble's adaptive physical education teacher. "The socialization has gone up. It's a huge success."
In other business Wednesday, the East Noble school board:
• Approved field trip requests for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
• Approved purchase of a new generator for East Noble High School from Kissinger Electric at a cost of $739,000 and new HVAC controls from Wagner-Meinert for North Side Elementary at a cost of $245,396. Both projects are being paid for federal ESSER funds that were provided to schools as pandemic relief.
• Approved the following personnel changes:
Resignations: Audrey Arnold, eighth-grade science teacher at East Noble Middle School; Joantha Smith, fifth-grade teacher at Avilla Elementary; Brianna Malcolm, PE/health teacher at Avilla; Madison (Ohnesorge) Keith, fourth-grade teacher at South Side Elementary; Kavan Holcomb, school nurse at South Side; Mike Mast, regular route driver; Kelli Isley, regular route driver; Nadine Kline, instructional assistant at North Side Elementary; Olivia Fields, instructional assistant at East Noble High School; Bridgette Cumming, food service assistant at Wayne Center Elementary; Debra Campbell, custodian at ENHS; Elaine Herbst, National Honor Society sponsor; Tyson Sparkman, sixth-grade basketball coach at ENMS.
Retirements: Sandra Scare, building secretary at ENMS; Neal Schaab, head custodian at ENMS; Joyce Neilson, instructional assistant at Avilla.
Terminations: Alyssa Hartman, instructional assistant at Wayne Center.
New hires: Amy Korus, assistant superintendent; Dara Childers, non-certified sign language interpreter; Leslie Carpenter, instructional assistant at South Side; Hannah Denton, temporary instructional assistant at Wayne Center; Candy Worthington, regular route driver; Dan Medina, regular route driver; Chris Spalding, choreographer for ENHS spring musical; Kayla McCulloch, assistant girl's track coach, Andrew McCormick, assistant football coach and Trey Bruce, assistant baseball coach, all at ENHS.
