Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Thursday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
KenAllen C. England, 34, of the 7300 block of Deckar Street, Wawaka, was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. England was held on $250 cash bond.
Jared A. Quinn, 29, of the 6600 block of East McGuires Road, Churubusco, was arrested at 8;16 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Quinn was held on $3,500 bond.
Tyler W. Wallace, 43, of the 500 block of Mathews Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:24 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than or equal to 0.15%, a Class A misdemeanor. Wallace was held on $3,500 bond.
Martin D. Foster III, 35, of the 500 block of Kathryns Court, Kendallville, was arrested 6:04 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class B misdemeanor. Foster was held on $3,500 bond.
Britney N. Kuemmel, 18, of the 400 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:29 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hashish, a Class B misdemeanor. Kuemmel was held on $3,500 bond.
Diego Moreno, 24, of the 300 block of West Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 1:29 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony. Moreno was held without bond.
Nathan K. Geraghty, 34, of the 500 block of West Liberty Street, Butler, was arrested at 8:57 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.08% and less than 0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor. Geraghty was held on $4,500 bond.
Jose Nunez Hernandez, 46, of the 300 block of West College Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 3:12 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on a charge of driving without a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Hernandez was held on $3,500 bond.
Scott M. Robinson, 47, of the 300 block of West Spring Street, Etna Green, was arrested at 2:45 am. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. Robinson was held without bond.
James M. Handshoe, 33, of the 500 block of Viburnum Creek Run, Avilla, was arrested at 12:19 a.m. Monday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
