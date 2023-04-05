Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Juan C. Plaza-Gallardo, 23, no address provided, was arrested at 6:03 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Plaza-Gallardo was held without bond.
Gavin W. Portmess, 24, of the 5300 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:20 a.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony. Portmess was held on $5,000 bond.
Jeremy M. Rakestraw, 33, of the 200 block of South Summit Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. Rakestraw was held without bond.
Hillary J. Scare, 36, of the 1400 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft-from building with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, a Level 6 felony. Scare was held on $5,000 bond.
Michael Skillen, 41, homeless, was arrested at 2:58 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft-from building with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion. Skillen was held on $5,000 bond.
Robert E. Thompson, 67, of the 5800 block of West Lewis Street, Albion, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Sunday on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Thompson was held on $3,000 bond.
Eduardo J. Escobedo-Ruvalcaba, 22, of the 4300 block of East Fall Creek North Parkway Drive, Indianapolis, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of operating with a schedule I or II controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor. Escobedo-Ruvalcaba was released on her own recognizance.
Travis J. Garrison, 19, of the 00 block of Northcrest, Butler, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Garrison posted $2,500 bond and was released Monday.
Bryan L. Howard, 52, of the 1200 block of East C.R. 400S, Warsaw, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Howard was held without bond.
Edwin W. Howard, 49, of the 1700 block of Hensch Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Howard was held without bond.
Lashaya J. Jarobin, 21, of the 5200 block of Webster Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:27 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jarobin was released on her own recognizance.
Trevail L. Whitt Jr., 24, of the 1800 block of Tamera Gardens Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:21 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Whitt was held on $1,500 bond.
