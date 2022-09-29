Reception for outgoing EDC director
ROME CITY — There will be a reception honoring outgoing Noble County Economic Development Director Gary Gatman on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The reception will take place at Sylvan Cellars, 2725 Northport Road, Rome City, from 4-7 p.m.
The event will include complimentary appetizers and a cash bar.
Gatman has announced his resignation to concentrate on his family business, Room-2-Room.
His last day on the job will be Oct. 14. Gatman has been at the helm of the organization since February 2020.
Black Pine, Albion Chamber team up for tour
ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary and the Albion Chamber of Commerce are hosting a free tour for chamber members and their guests on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 4:30-6:30 pm at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, 1426 W. C.R. 300N, Albion.
Attendees will go through a free tour of the facility, meet the animals, enjoy hot chocolate and seasonal snacks and listen to the many ways the sanctuary can help organizations meet their donation and community service needs now through 2023.
Attendees are encouraged to dress for the weather as Black Pine does not have an indoor meeting space. The gift shop will be open for early holiday shopping. This event is open to chamber members and their guests.
Reservations are strongly recommended by e-mailing Denise Beno at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, denise@blackpine.org.
Fairgrounds ownership group to meet
KENDALLVILLE — The annual meeting of the Eastern Indiana Agriculture Association (old Fair Board, and owner of the Fairgrounds in Kendallville) will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3, at the Log Building on the Fairgrounds in Kendallville.
Anyone holding a share of stock in EIAA is urged to attend this meeting. If you would like to sell your share, or need to have a share transferred into your name, please attend this meeting, organizers said. There are several requests to buy shares on hold, waiting for shares to become available. This meeting is the best place to make these transactions.
Oak Farm offers free showing of 'Screenagers'
AVILLA — Oak Farm Montessori School is proud to announce the free screening of Screenagers NEXT Chapter: Uncovering skills for stress resilience on Thursday, Oct. 6 in the Oak Farm Wellness Center at 6 p.m.
Filmmaker and physician Dr. Delaney Ruston takes the conversation around screens and teens to the next level in this film that examines the science behind teen’s emotional challenges, the interplay of social media, and most importantly, what can be done in our schools and homes to help them build crucial skills to navigate stress, anxiety, and depression in our digital age.
In Screenagers NEXT CHAPTER, we follow Delaney as she finds herself at a loss on how to help her own teens as they struggle with their emotional well being. She sets out to understand these challenges in our current screen-filled society, and how we, as parents and educators, can empower teens to overcome mental health challenges and build emotional agility, communication savvy, and stress resilience.
We witness Delaney as she finds her way from ineffective parenting to much improved strategies. We follow other personal stories of families from an array of backgrounds with a spectrum of emotional challenges. We also observe approaches in schools that provide strategies relevant beyond the classroom setting. Interwoven into the stories are surprising insights from brain researchers, psychologists, and thought leaders that reveal evidence-based ways to support mental wellness among our youth. The impact of social media and other screen time is incorporated in all the topics raised in Screenagers NEXT CHAPTER, how it may be impacting our teens’ mental health, and what we can do to help foster youth in the face of struggles.
Reserve your free ticket today at this link: https://www.oakfarm.org/apps/news/article/1660268
