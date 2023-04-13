KENDALLVILLE — A hundred or so North Side Elementary School kindergarteners wearing capes and masks, eyes lit up, participated in a Hero Walk around the Community Learning Center Wednesday at noon.
Along the way, the children placed blue and white pinwheels which caught the afternoon breeze.
Real heroes — mental health professionals, teachers, supportive community members and law enforcement — walked amongst them, helping them plant their pinwheels in the mulch.
All to raise awareness for child abuse prevention.
The Hero Walk was organized by the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Community Learning Center Executive Director Julia Tipton got the event started by introducing Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe, who read an official city proclamation designating April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Preventing child abuse and neglect is critical, according to Jenna Anderson, the coalition coordinator for Thrive By 5, an organization which works on early childhood education.
“Things like neglect, even as an infant, can have long-lasting impacts as they grow,” Anderson said. “Even from infancy, abuse and neglect can cause problems with them. It stays with them.”
Group Dekko’s Abby Lindsey, who is also an Albion town councilwoman, said it was good for the children to be with caring adults outside of the children’s normal circle of acquaintances.
“It’s important for young people to know the heroes in our community and have a positive relationship with them,” Lindsey said.
Ashleigh Schalinske, who is the victim’s advocate at the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, often has to deal with children who have been abused or neglected. Getting a chance to see a large group of youngsters was nice to see.
“This is just a neat event,” Schalinske said. “To see the joy in these kids eyes when they’re with their heroes.… They’re being kids.”
The prosecutor’s office has a busy month. Upcoming events are:
• April 18, Chalk It Up — The Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will be organizing its Chalk It Up event beginning at 1 p.m. at various locations in Noble County to raise awareness for April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
• On April 19, Hope Walk — The Noble County Suicide Prevention Hope Walk will take place at 6 p.m. at the Community Learning Center in Kendallville. The event is being organized by the Noble County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
• On April 21, The Honorable Michael J. Kramer Child Protection Award Ceremony will take place beginning at 2:30 p.m. in the Noble Circuit Court with the naming of this year’s recipient.
The child protection award is given to someone who goes above and beyond the duties of their respected position to positively impact the children of Noble County.
