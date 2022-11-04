LAGRANGE — The organization that oversees the LaGrange County Night to Shine event has received a $5,000 grant from LaGrange County Community Foundation.
Night to Shine is a not-for-profit event created by the Tim Tebow Foundation to encourage communities to host a prom-like event on one day each year to celebrate the members of its disabled community. Night to Shine will be held on Feb. 10 at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, Indiana.
The LCCF comes from its Community Impact Grant program.
Allisa Brown, event coordinator of the local Night to Shine organization said the money would be used to help us cover expenses for the event that are not already being covered by donations from the community. Brown added the grant allows Night to Shine to be able to include more guests and volunteers while still providing the same services and activities that Night to Shine typically offers its guests.
“We are extremely excited to be back to an in-person event for Night to Shine 2023 and beyond thrilled to be at our new location at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center,” she said. “While the last two years we have had drive-thru events, nothing compares to being back together and seeing the smiles of our guests walking the red carpet, riding in limos, and dancing the night away.”
Night to Shine provides a prom night experience for people with special needs ages 14 and older. LaGrange First Church of God is a host church for the LaGrange event. This is the 7th year of the local celebration.
For more information or to become involved with LaGrange County’s Night to Shine event, contact Brown at 499-1360 or email the organization at lagrangenighttoshine@gmail.com
The LCCF was established in 1991 and is a charitable organization with the mission to inspire and sustain generosity, leadership, and service in the community. For more information about the LCCF, call 463-4363 or visit lccf.net
