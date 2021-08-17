HOWE — A multi-vehicle crash Sunday on the Indiana Toll Road near the Howe exit seriously injured one man and sent a second man to the hospital for observation.
According to a report issued by the Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a four-vehicle collision Sunday at about 5:30 p.m. at the 118.4 mile marker several miles east of the Howe exit
Troopers found three semi-tractors/trailers and a RV blocking the road’s eastbound lanes. The driver of the third semi was trapped in his vehicle. According to the police, several people who witnessed the crash were assisting that truck’s driver, extracting him from the wreckage administering first aid.
ISP Trooper Zach McKenzie applied a tourniquet to the injured driver’s leg as he waited for paramedics to arrive.
Parminder Singh Tangar, 37, of Wisconsin, the seriously injured man, was airlifted by helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. According to the police, he was listed in serious condition.
A second truck driver, Mohammed Mustafa Ghaleb, 28, of Idaho, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Parkview Lagrange hospital for medical evaluation.
As required by law after a serious incident, all three truck drivers involved in the accident consented to a blood draw. Neither drugs nor alcohol drugs nor alcohol were initially suspected as contributing factors to the accident. The driver of the first semi-tractor, as well as the driver and passenger of the RV, were uninjured.
McKenzie’s preliminary investigation suggested that two rear semis failed to stop in time as they approached slowed traffic backed up due to construction at the 121-mile marker. The initial impact from that collision caused a chain reaction accident that involved the next two vehicles in line. The crash remains under investigation.
McKenzie was assisted at the scene by several additional ISP troopers, deputies from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, members of the Howe Fire Department, Parkview LaGrange EMS personnel, Parkview Samaritan flight crews, and Grates Wrecker service.
