Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Amy J. Bolen, 47, of the 1300 block of South Garden Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:43 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Bolen was held on $2,500 bond.
Marco De La Cruz Lara, 26, of the 200 block of West Miller Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:38 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Lara was held on $2,500 bond.
Kara A. Fergison, 42, of the 17200 block of Institutional Drive, Goshen, was booked at 10:08 a.m. Monday to serve a sentence. No charging information provided.
Jason R. Fields, 40, of the 100 block of East Wayne Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Fields was held without bond.
Phillip P. Longsworth, 54, of the 6900 block of C.R. 19, Auburn, was arrested at 6:19 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Longsworth was held without bond.
Joseph A. Loy, 33, of the 11600 block of East C.R. 400S, LaOtto, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Loy was held without bond.
James P. Mudrack, 63, of the 300 block of Park Street, Cromwell, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Mudrack was held on $2,500 bond.
William H. Reed, 62, of the 800 block of East Grant Street, Marion, was booked at 5:55 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Jose Salazar Jr., 42, of the 600 block of South Martin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Monday on a court order. No charging information provided. Salazar was held without bond.
Stephanie M. Tikkanen, 40, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Tikkanen was held without bond.
Catherine A. Underwood, 33, of the 400 block of South Chauncey, Columbia City, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Underwood was held without bond.
Beth Wilson, 34, of the 200 block of West Rush Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. Wilson was held on $2,500 bond.
