KENDALLVILLE — For the second time in the last year, the Kendallville City Council is saying farewell to one of its members early.
On Tuesday evening, the council and mayor wished farewell to District 4 Councilman Larry Davis, who decided to resign his seat a little early. His term expires at the end of this year and he had decided not to run again.
District 4 represents south Kendallville, basically everything below Drake Road. Davis is moving out of the district and therefore had to resign his seat.
Davis is the second Kendallville City Council member who has resigned early. At the end of 2018, Frank Walkup resigned his seat, which was filled by Amy Ballard.
Dressed in a bright yellow Hawaiian shirt — the busy, colorful shirts being pretty common for Davis on Tuesday night council meetings — he received a plaque from council President Jim Dazey.
Davis was first elected into office in 2007, defeating five-term Democratic incumbent Larry Blue in a year where Republicans swept the city council. He’s been on the council since.
“Working with Larry and talking to some of the people in his district, there’s probably not anyone up here who talks to his constituents as much as Larry,” Dazey said.
Talkative in the district but typically quiet at the council meetings, Davis thanked his colleagues in a short farewell speech.
“I really enjoyed this, when I started out doing this, as I said over the years, as far as being a true politician maybe I’m not a true politician. But I like to be honest, and what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong,” Davis said.
“I might be a little outspoken, but I tend to just say what I think and people know when they come up and talk to me,” he said.
Davis said he first got involved to help support Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and the council at a time when she needed it. Since then, the council has worked to make significant advancements for the city. He’s confident he’s leaving the city in good hands.
“We made a big difference and it’s going to continue to make a big difference with the group we have up here,” Davis said. “I’m proud and it’s been a great honor to serve Kendallville.”
Republicans will host a caucus to fill Davis’ seat on Monday at Kendallville Public Library. It’s expected the GOP will simply slate Corey Boese into the seat.
Boese, a political newcomer in Kendallville, was the only Republican to file for the 4th District seat and he is running unopposed in November, meaning he’d end up on the council come January anyway.
In other business in Tuesday’s brief council meeting, the mayor appointed Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Johnson to the city redevelopment commission. Johnson will replace Lynnette Leamon, who was the former Chamber director, on the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.