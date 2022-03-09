KENDALLVILLE — It's looking like Kendallville could end up fixing up a dozen or more buildings through its $2 million facade grant, as price estimates for its Top 10 priority projects aren't expected to use up all the funding.
City leaders will be meeting with architects next week to go over designs and cost estimates, which will then give an idea how many more buildings can be included.
Kendallville was one of two communities selected for the brand-new $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant from the state, with that money going toward historic preservation and restoration of downtown building facades.
When the city opened the application process for the grant, which pays for 85% of the work if building owners contribute a 15% match, it had anticipated about a dozen participants but got double that, with 25 buildings entered.
That level of participation soon signaled that there would be more work than money to pay for it, so the city went through a scoring process to rank the applications in order of priority.
To start, the city picked its Top 10 projects for design and cost estimated, with the notion it would pick up more if money was available.
At Wednesday's Kendallville Redevelopment Commission meeting, Main Street Manager Kristen Johnson indicated that the potential cost for the first 10 buildings left some padding.
"They gave us a range on each building. The total amount that they're anticipating is $1.4 to $1.67 million, which will leave money to hopefully go a little further with the next buildings down the line," Johnson said.
The city is meeting with its architects from MartinRiley and building owners to discuss their designs and cost ranges. Building owners will have an idea to scale their projects to a scope that works for them or, if they find out the project is more than they can bite off financially, even drop out, Johnson said.
The city's Top 10 includes, in no particular order:
• Jeny’s Tacos — 215 S. Main St.
• Kropp Insurance — 217 S. Main St.
• 100 Main — 100 S. Main St.
• The Strand Theatre — 221 S. Main St.
• Rudy’s/Love Me Two Times on Main — 105-109 N. Main St.
• Hosler Realty — 106 S. Main St.
• Treehouse Realty — 129 S. Main St.
• Kendallville Auto Parts — 101 S. Main St.
• Relaxation Station — 103 N. Main St.
• Former post office — 119 W. Mitchell St.
Once the positions of the Top 10 are solidified, the city will then approach the next owners on its list at No. 11 and beyond as money dictates.
Those design estimates are just that, estimates, as final prices of the work will be dictated by contractors when it goes out to bid.
Bids could come in low, giving the city some padding or even the possibility of including an extra building maybe on the fringe. But bids could also come in higher than expected — especially in a time when contractors are very loaded with work and inflation and supply chain issues have made certain materials more expensive or simply very hard to obtain — which could then cause the city to have to cut back its proposal to fit or potentially toss in some of its own money to make up the gap.
Johnson said the listing needs to be finalized rather quickly, as the city is still aiming to get the project package out to bid by mid-May.
