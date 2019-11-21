Central Noble board encourages teachers’ rallying efforts

ALBION — The Central Noble teacher’s union and school board didn’t want to interrupt school for Red for Ed day.
So, teachers decided to rally right in the middle of town before and after school Tuesday, with the support of the superintendent.
At Tuesday evening’s Central Noble school board meeting, Superintendent Troy Gaff said that even though the district didn’t close for the education rally in Indianapolis, they still sent representatives.
“We felt like we would gain more support in our local community if we provided the kids with a quality day of education,” Gaff said. “So that’s what we did. We allowed our voice to be heard downstate.”
That meant that at both 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Central Noble teachers decked out in red and warm clothes stood at the corners of the courthouse square.
Tony Howell, a Central Noble language arts and theater teacher, has taught for 33 years, the majority of that time in Indiana.
He thought it was important to advocate for smaller schools like Central Noble, which he said can easily get overlooked by state funds and priorities.
“We feel like small schools get more of the relationship with kids. So we think we’re just as important as the big schools, so we’re fighting to have that taken care of,” Howell said.
And with standardized testing, he said it feels like all teaching that’s done is just to pass a test.
“(Students) are losing so much instruction time,” he said.
Angie Hook Gamble, an elementary school teacher, was also rallying with Howell Tuesday afternoon and agreed with his sentiment on standardized testing.
“At the elementary level, we just test, test, test, and we don’t really have any time to teach,” she said. I think (elementary schools) are getting even more testing than the high schools are now.”
Howell sees frequent changes in standardized testing in Indiana as something of a political game among a constantly rotating cast of legislators.
“They feel like they want to say they did something for education, or they’re raising the standards for kids,” Howell said. “So they just add a test. And then somebody else gets in, and they’re like, ‘oh, that test is terrible. We’re going to add this test instead.’”
Gaff told the board he wanted to see more political engagement in public school policy.
“I would encourage the board if you have opportunities to attend events with legislators or other political functions that you can voice your concern, I would encourage you to take advantage of that,” Gaff said.
In other business at the meeting, Central Noble junior-senior high co-principal Greg Moe reported to the board that the new Indiana graduation pathways requirement will likely help.
Specifically, Moe said he could see the school’s graduation rate increasing significantly because of the pathways’ built-in provisions for career-focused students who would have previously had to pass ISTEP to graduate.
Those who wouldn’t pass would have to retest until they passed or qualified for a waiver.
“Grad pathways really been great for us, because we don’t have to worry about finding other ways and go back to the old-fashioned way of waivering students,” Moe said.
The co-principal also said the school will see more students than average graduate early.
“We only have a handful of seniors that are not right where they need to be for graduation, but we’ll get there,” Moe said.
The next board meeting is Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.