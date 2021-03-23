KENDALLVILLE — Like a big coloring book, Noble County residents have recently completed a "Monster Mural" that will go on display in the Community Learning Center.
Visit Noble County recently completed the community-wide art project intended to represent various aspects of life in Noble County. The project, known as a Monster Mural, was created by taking a unique black and white design — similar to a coloring book page — and then distributing the 1-foot by 1-foot sections to community members to color using crayons, markers, or paint.
Once completed, the sections were then reassembled and framed to form a one-of-a-kind, 7-by-7 piece of community art.
The mural features a barn, apple tree, windmill, butterfly, flowers and corn stalks, all colored in different styles. While some squares are colored more traditionally — red apples, green leaves and brown tree branches — other squares use more radical colors, causing differently styles to mesh up against one another at the borders of the tiles.
The project was conceived by Carmen Johnson, an East Noble graduate and current senior art student at the Cleveland Institute of Art.
The Monster Mural will be hung in the lobby at the Community Learning Center within the next few weeks for the community to enjoy.
