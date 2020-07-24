LAKE-OF-THE-WOODS — A wooden bowl with stacks of birthday cards honors Bonnie Miller’s nine decades of life, thanks to her family, friends and church.
Miller celebrated her 90th birthday on July 11.
“I told the kids no party, but I wouldn’t mind having a card party,” she said from her home overlooking Lake-of-the-Woods.
Her family spread the word and Kenneth, her husband of 38 years, talked to the pastor at their nearby church, Prince of Peace Lutheran, to get an announcement out to the congregation.
Miller was showered with 93 cards to date.
“Ninety cards for 90 years,” Miller quipped as she looked through the cards.
And what a wonderful 90 years.
“God is in my life and without Him, people are much of anything,” she said. “I have a wonderful family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. I have a very loving husband who I appreciate more than anything.”
Those 90 years weren’t always smooth or easy, though.
Miller was born July 11, 1930, and grew up in the Lakeside-St. Joseph Boulevard area. She graduated from Northside High School in 1948. Her mother, often ill during Miller’s high school years, died the week before graduation.
Miller trained as a nurse for 1 ½ years in a program at Lutheran Hospital, but that came to an end when she was assigned to work on the same hospital floor where her mother had died.
“I just couldn’t do it,” she said. “I left and got another job.”
Miller worked as a car hop at Gardner’s Drive-In at Jefferson Boulevard and Webster Street in Fort Wayne. Founded by Frank Gardner, the restaurant was the place to be in Fort Wayne and the hangout for anyone who wanted to be seen. The restaurant was famous for its hamburger and Miller said the restaurant first brought strawberry pie to Fort Wayne.
After her first husband left the family, Miller was a single mom to son, Rick, and daughter, Becki, working three jobs to raise them. She married Kenneth Miller and they moved to their home on Lake-of-the-Woods in 1983. Their blended family includes six children, four grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Creativity runs in the family. A daughter-in-law is an artist, whose work decorates the Millers’ home. The grandchildren decided to wrap 100 birthday presents of things they knew their grandmother loved, just so Bonnie could enjoy opening them. She’s still working at unwrapping them.
The grandchildren told her it was “90 things you love for 90 years” even though there were 100 gifts, she said.
Among her gifts were packages of caramels, scratch-off tickets and Cheez-Its.
Miller worked as a volunteer at Parkview Hospital for 15 years, even after moving north to the lake. Sometimes she drove neighbors and friends to the hospital to visit loved ones when she was making the long drive to volunteer.
She and Kenneth remain busy with church activities at Prince of Peace.
Bonnie Miller said she had no secrets for her longevity.
“I never drank or smoked,” she said. “I tell the kids that if you are mistreated by someone, kill them with kindness. Most of the time they come around.”
“Also love they neighbor as thyself and I try to do that,” she added.
