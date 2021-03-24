In Monday’s edition of The News Sun in the story “Commissioners OK rezoning for 5,200-head hog farm,” information about the balance in the County Economic Development Income Tax Fund was incorrect.
The county’s CEDIT Fund is expected to have an end-of-year balance of $1.8 million.
The News Sun regrets the errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.