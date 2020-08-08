Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Ryan M. Budde, 33, of the 4300 block of Winterfield Run, Fort Wayne, was booked at 1:44 a.m. Wednesday to serve a sentence relating to a charge of non-support of a dependent child, a Level 5 felony.
Jesse Garza, 39, of the 2000 block of Jonathan Street, Kendallville, was booked at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information provided.
Dylan T. Jellison, 26, of the 400 block of West Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Jellison was held on $2,500 bond.
Jordon L. McClure, 32, of the 100 block of Staunton Drive, Churubusco, was arrested at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. McClure was held without bond.
Tyrion L. McNail, 27, of the 3900 block of Wieser Park, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jamie L. Odell, 52, of the 8300 block of East U.S. 33, Churubusco, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Odell was held on $5,000 bond.
Rodney E. Bolin, 52, of the 7200 block of North C.R. 525W, Wawaka, was arrested at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Bolin was held on $2,500 bond.
Aaron M. Dyben, 20, of the 100 block of South Johnson Street, Garrett, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Dyben was held on $1,000 bond.
Renee D. Gerber, 39, of the 3100 block of East C.R. 800N, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. Gerber was held on $2,500 bond.
Jennifer S. Hagenbuch, 45, of the 1800 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a violation of drug court, a Level 6 felony. Hagenbuch was held without bond.
Michael D. Reidenbach, 40, of the 900 block of South C.R. 700E, Avilla, was arrested at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Reidenbach posted $2,500 bond and was released Thursday.
Joshua T. Summey, 26, of the 100 block of Cornellia Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested at 5:21 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Summey was held without bond.
David F. Wolfe, 74, of the 3500 block of West Coliseum Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:54 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Wolfe was held without bond.
Mark J. Bitzel, 36, of the 700 block of Briarwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:34 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court. No further charging information provided. Bitzel was held on $1,000 bond.
Joshua E. Jellison, 40, of the 300 block of West Parsonage Street, Hudson, was arrested at 1:11 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a probation violation. Jellison was held without bond.
Brandon L. Watts, 31, of the 300 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery-moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 felony. Watts was held on $2,500 bond.
