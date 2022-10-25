LAGRANGE — The eighth annual Halloween and Heroes celebration is back tonight, starting at 5 p.m., at the LaGrange County Fairgrounds.
The Halloween event, presented by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office and LaGrange County’s first responders, is now a walk-through, looking more like it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Children, dressed in Halloween costumes, will walk around the square at the fairgrounds, meeting first responders such as members of the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, and other local organizations, and in return, receive candy or gifts.
“A lot of kids take a lot of pride in their costumes,” said Tracy Harker, chief deputy at the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office. “We wanted to give them a chance to show off those costumes once again.”
The event used to take place on the sidewalks around the LaGrange County Courthouse, but was moved to the fairgrounds and turned into a drive-through event during the COVID-19 pandemic
Harker said his department wanted the event to return to its walk-through roots, but opted to keep Halloween and Heroes at the fairgrounds to ensure the safety of the children participating.
“This way, we don’t have to worry about the traffic you see downtown,” Harker explained.
The annual event is scheduled to last for two hours. Parents bring children to Halloween and Heroes are asked to park their cars in the fairground’s parking lot on the fairground’s south and east sides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.