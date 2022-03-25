Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Friday morning, according to jail records.
Christopher J. Deardorff, 45, of the 2000 block of Medford Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Deardorff was held without bond.
Noe S. Estrada, 19, of the 100 block of Senior Way, Cromwell, was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Estrada was held on $1,500 bond.
Randy E. Evil, 46, of the 1700 block of Michigan Avenue, Battle Creek, Michigan, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. Evil was held on $2,500 bond.
Abigail E. Herkel, 26, of the 600 block of West William Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor. Herkel was held on $2,500 bond.
Jesse E. Napier, 36, of the 900 block of West Lincoln Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Napier was held without bond.
Dustin A Degler, 27, of the 18900 block of McDuffee Road, Churubusco, was arrested at 12:58 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia. Degler was held on $2,500 bond.
Anthony R. Ellis Jr., 20, of the 200 block of Todd Street, Topeka, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Ellis was held on $2,500 bond.
Austin L. Hicks, 24, of the 6000 block of Moeller Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on three warrants. No charging information provided. Hicks was held without bond.
Cory R. Horn, 51, of the 400 block of Hitchcock Street, Michigan City, was arrested at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday by Albion police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Michael S. Kabat, 50, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 1000E Avilla, was arrested at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony. Kabat was held on $2,500 bond.
Derick W. Lehman, 30, of the 100 block of West Lincoln Street, Nappanee, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Lehman was held without bond.
Holly M. Lucas, 36, of Kimmell, was arrested at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Lucas was held on $1,500 bond.
Monte McPherson, 54, of the 300 block of North Wayne Street, Angola, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. McPherson was held on $2,500 bond.
Jason E. Trowbridge, 41, of the 5200 block of Carylwood Drive, Columbia City, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a charge of theft, a Level 5 felony. Trowbridge was held without bond.
Andrew M. Watson, 30, of the 4200 block of East C.R. 700S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery with a prior, unrelated conviction, a Level 6 felony. Watson was held without bond.
Ashley M. Watson, 30, of the 200 block of South Oak Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Watson was held on $2,500 bond.
Navor A. Briones, 39, 39, of the 3700 of the North C.R. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 11:46 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Briones was held on $3,500 bond.
Anthony A. Omelian, 35, of the 4600 block of East Old Trail Road 90, Columbia City, was arrested at 10:14 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Emelian was held without bond.
Juan P. Perez-Sanches, 22, of the 3700 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charege of operating without over obtaining a license, a Class C misdemeanor. Perez-Sanches was held without bond.
Shawn M. Swartout, 36, of the 1200 block of South U.S. 33, Wolf Lake, was arrested at 9:48 a.m. Thursday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Swartout was held on $50,000 bond.
Amber M. Tirmenstein, 39, of the 1000 block of Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. Tirmenstein was held without bond.
Kacy R. Wheeler, 30, of the 1600 block of Third Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:01 p.m. Thursday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, Class C misdemeanor. Wheeler was held on $2,500 bond.
