HOWE — For nearly four years now, LaGrange County Parks Department crews along with Blue Heron Ministry crews have been hard at work, remaking Pine Knob Park from the ground up.
Crews have transformed a large portion of the northeast corner of the county park from a series of pastures, wetlands and corn fields into a mixture of oak savannas, upland prairies and a fen surrounding a small lake, what nature had intended the land to be.
Crews had to pull out old drainage tiles to allow the water on the land to do what it wanted, not what man wanted. They had to take down hundreds of invasive trees like cottonwoods, mulberries, even ashes and maples. And they They had to mow down, burn off and knock out invasive plants like reed-canary grasses that kept native plants from growing.
It was a lot of work, but the land responded as hoped. Water came rushing back in a wetland area known as fen and raised the local water table by as much as 8 inches. Native plants seeded by volunteers took root and started to flourish. All the while, wildlife responded to all of the changes and started to move back in.
Friday, the LaGrange County Parks Department threw a party of sorts, to celebrate the accomplishment. Back on the park property, LaGrange County Parks Department Supervisor Mike Metz, standing high atop an oak savanna that looks over the newly restored wetland, paused to admire the view and told visitors this is how northern Indiana likely looked 180 years ago.
“This turned out even better than I had hoped,” he then said, smiling.
Metz, along with his parks department staff, treated members of the local land conservation and restoration community to lunch before taking them on a tour of the newly restored park.
At more than 220 acres, Pine Knob, located about 3 miles east of Howe on S.R. 120, is the largest park in the LaGrange County Parks Department system. It also is the department’s wildest.
The county acquired Pine Knob in pieces over time. It all started in 2004 when the former Pine Knob Conversation Club donated a 59-acre property to the parks department. Then, in 2013, the parks department acquired an adjacent tract of 108 acres from the Juday family, expanding Pine Knob. The land, owned by generations of the Juday family, contained a large portion of Duff Lake and the Duff Lake fen.
Juday family member Maggie Cummins, who was at Friday’s celebration, said her family always knew that property was special and believing selling the land to the parks department with the idea of expanding Pine Knob helped protect a unique piece of land she and her family loved.
That prompted another area land owner, the Dehority family, to offer the parks department another piece of the Pine Knob puzzle, another adjacent piece of property that was made up of an oak savanna and another small portion of the Duff Lake fen.
Nate Simons, the executive director of Blue Heron Ministries, the Angola based conservation organization, led the nearly three hours tour of the Pine Knob property that threaded its way around the fen. Simons said Blue Heron crews spent more than 5,500 hours working at the helping parks department crew restore the fen the delicate landscape.
A fen is a unique micro-environment that has become rare. Fens are islands of biomass that float more or less on groundwater, making them spongy to walk on. Fens make up less than 1% of the total surface of the Earth and can be found in Michigan and Indiana.
Fens also are home to a variety of unique, rare and endangered plants and animals, including the eastern massauga rattlesnake, spotted turtles, Blanding’s turtles, and Henslow’s sparrows. Crews discovered a rare plant, the American mannagrass, naturally growing in the park. That plot of grass is believed to be the only natural remaining patch of American mannagrass in Indiana.
During the tour, two bald eagles circled over a nearby field, but chose to keep their distances from hikers. The fen is also home to osprey, herons, sandhill cranes and egrets. Simons said crews working the park only one day earlier found a small, federally protected 8-inch long eastern massauga rattlesnake they concluded had been born on the property the day before because it only had one rattle on its tail. Once home to a large populations of the snakes, they are a rare slight on the property now.
Crews will soon start to work creating a new trail that will allow visitors to tour the fen without getting wet. That trail will careful cut through the fen, disturbing the sensitive ecosystem as little as possible.
It will cost about $350,000 to build that trail. The cost of construction will be paid for using money donated to the parks department by the Land & Water Conservation Fund, the Olive B. Cole Foundation and a LaGrange County Community Foundation grant.
