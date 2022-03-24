ALBION —Finally. Hopefully.
The Albion Town Council on Tuesday selected a company with a countrywide, solid reputation for doing good work to repair and install equipment at its sewage lagoon system.
The hope is that the fixes, which will involve pushing oxygen into the first of three sewage ponds, will bring the town’s lagoon system into Indiana Department of Environmental Management compliance regarding the ammonia it releases from its ponds.
The town has spent in excess of $1 million over several years to try and get into compliance.
The town council voted unanimously Tuesday to spend another $485,000 to hire Pennsylvania-headquartered Clean Infusion to do the work. More than $200,000 in equipment has already been ordered for Clean Infusion to install.
“We’ve been throwing money at this a long time,” Councilwoman Chris Magnuson said. “I just really hope this is the end. We’ve been doing this for years now.”
The end-times remedy would be to construct a mechanical plant, which would cost millions.
Without having millions to spend, fixing the ponds is “the next logical step we can take,” Councilman Darold Smolinske said.
On March 7, the town’s Wastewater Committee opened bids submitted by contractors to do the project.
The lowest bid was turned in by Clean Infusion at $485,083. Mason Construction/Engineering of Mongo submitted a bid of $506,000. R.E. Crosby Construction of Fort Wayne submitted a bid of $639,936.
The town was not obligated to take the lowest bid. By law, bids must be awarded based on a combination of three criteria: price, responsiveness and responsibility.
A bid is not responsive if it doesn’t include all of the work required. A company without a referenced history or a history of doing poor work is considered to be of poor responsibility.
Clean Infusion submitted its bid out of its Missouri offices.
Awarding the work to a company several states away required a lot of legwork by both the town and WET Environmental Engineering, which has designed the fix.
WET Engineering’s Karl Tanner and Albion Town Manager Jacob Ihrie teamed up to call all of the references provided by Clean Infusion and Mason Construction/Engineering.
“We did a lot of background work on this,” Ihrie said. “No one had anything negative to say about either company.”
Ihrie added that not only were references contacted, but the town and engineering firm found recently completed projects by both and also called those communities. The results were the same.
Tanner said he walked through the project with a Clean Infusion representative prior to Tuesday’s meeting, making the company aware of what exactly would be required, including the need for heavy equipment.
“He seemed like everything was covered,” Tanner said.
Clean Infusion has done similar work throughout the country, from Texas to Washington state.
The town of Albion’s Wastewater Committee opened a lone submitted bid on Oct. 18, 2021, on equipment it hopes will allow the lagoon sewage system to meet Indiana Department of Environmental Management standards for the amount of ammonia the lagoon system releases.
The cost of the equipment, which includes 68 aeration discs, a 40-horsepower blower and 3,900 feet of 3/4-inch feeder pipe which will take oxygen from the blower system and feed it into the discs, was $239,868.
On Sept. 14, 2021, the Albion Town Council approved WET Engineering’s request to prepare and advertise bid specs for aeration units which would be installed in the first sewage pond. The council also gave WET Engineering permission to seek a construction permit from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the entire project.
During the winter months, the town has routinely fallen out of compliance with IDEM standards on the level of ammonia released as effluent from its sewage pond.
Wet Engineering officials said some lagoon systems are allowed 10 parts per million of ammonia to discharge, with that number jumping to 15 parts per million in the winter months.
Albion is allotted only 5 parts per million, and it only increases to 5.3 parts per million in the winter.
The aerators would bring to life a stagnant first pond. The lack of oxygen in the first pond is killing the bugs used to eat the ammonia. The inflow and outflow areas of the first pond are also too close together because of a mechanical failure in the pipe which brings sewage into the first pond, so that also needs to be addressed.
