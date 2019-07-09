KENDALLVILLE — Police are seeking information after two black man allegedly robbed Kendallville’s Subway at gunpoint on Monday night, a robbery that may be connected to a string of Subway holdups around northeast Indiana.
Kendallville Police Chief Rob Wiley said the two men held up the Subway restaurant, 151 E. North St., at approximately 9:45 p.m. Monday, just before the sandwich shop closed for the evening at 10 p.m.
At least two employees were inside and the robbery as over within a few minutes of the men entering the building, Wiley said. No one was injured in the incident.
The holdup appears to be connected to a recent string of robberies at Subway restaurants around northeast Indiana.
On April 1, a Subway in the 1500 block of Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, was robbed around 9:30 p.m.
Less than a week later on April 7, two men wearing ski masks and gloves with hoodies robbed a Subway on North 13th Street in Decatur around 7:43 p.m.
Officers are gathering security footage from the restaurant and other nearby businesses in an effort to get additional information about the suspects.
The Kendallville Police Department is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should contact the department at 347-0654.
