LAGRANGE — After nearly nine months of research, discussions, revisions, and numerous rewrites, the LaGrange County Commercial Solar Facility ordinance is now law.
Monday night, the members of the LaGrange County Plan Commission voted to approve the findings in the Solar Amendment Adoption Ordinance passed by the LaGrange County commissioners at their meeting a week ago. This final step put the ordinance regulating the construction, operation and decommissioning of any commercial solar facility in LaGrange County into immediate effect.
The newly revised ordinance is one of the first of its kind in the state and is likely to become a template for other community governments around Indiana.
LaGrange County Commissioner and Plan Commission member Terry Martin said while it took months for county officials to pass this particular ordinance, he said it was worth the effort.
Martin said other Indiana county officials closely watched as LaGrange County moved through this process and are likely to model the LaGrange County ordinance as they enact regulations to oversee the construction and operation of commercial solar facilities in their communities.
Martin said the ordinance plays an important role in protecting the culture and property rights of LaGrange County residents. He added it was important to have this sort of local legislation in place before a large solar plant is constructed south of LaGrange.
“Is it perfect? No. Nothing is perfect, but we just have to wait and see what happens,” he said. “I’m not completely sold on solar, but it’s coming.”
A Chicago energy company, Ivenergy, is planning to build a large solar facility on 1,600 acres of land it’s already leased south of LaGrange. Construction on that plant is expected to start next year and the facility is expected to be up and running by 2025.
Invenergy said it will have invested more than $50 million into the local economy over the course of the plant’s lifetime, and that the facility would produce enough electricity to power more than 19,000 homes annually.
The ordinance amends a solar ordinance passed in 2020. The new ordinance would limit the acreage that can be used for commercial solar production to five percent of LaGrange County’s total available crop. It also requires a 125 percent bond to cover decommissioning costs.
The LaGrange County Building Department is now responsible for enforcing the ordinance.
“If we hadn’t done something, they could have done whatever they wanted,” Martin said about the need to pass the new commercial solar facility ordinance. “We had to have some restrictions in place to make sure people’s properties are protected. I really think when people start to see it is when we’ll start hearing complaints.”
Martin said when the county passed its original commercial solar ordinance two years ago, no one realized how complicated a process permitting a large commercial solar plant could be.
“We just wanted to make sure we got this right, as much as we can,” he said about the revisions to that original ordinance. Martin added that this new ordinance can be modified by the commissioners in the coming months or years if needed.
Finally, Martin said he’s proud of the work done by the commissioners, the members of the plan commission, and the county’s legal advisors.
“They’ve done a really good job at looking at things, researching everything, and raising all questions that were raised,” he explained.
