LAGRANGE — DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Josh Stein kept his voice low and calm as he dealt with a woman who had chosen to disrobe in public.
He probed her with gentle questions, not to just deal with a potential criminal offense of public nudity, but to determine the underlying mental health issues which may have led her to do so.
Fortunately, it was just a role-playing scenario held at the LaGrange County Community Fairgrounds.
Stein was one of two dozen or so emergency responders, mainly police, who were taking part in a 40-hour training course to get certified in Critical Incident Training.
Responders and officers from Noble, LaGrange, DeKalb, Allen and Huntington County participated in the training, the first of its kind to be held in northeastern Indiana.
“This is our first critical incident team training,” said Parkview police officer Glen Hurst, who was one of the instructors. “It’s training for officers to better deal with people in crisis or who have mental health issues.”
The needs is there.
When Noble County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brian Walker started patrolling 20 years ago, he said his department would have to take a person to the emergency room for a mental health evaluation once or twice a month.
Today? It’s almost a daily occurrence.
Noble County Deputy Todd Weber, who was also at the training, had three separate calls to respond to someone who was reportedly suicidal — in the same 12-hour shift.
The Bowen Center office in LaGrange County recently grew its staff from five to nine clinicians to address the growing need, according to the Bowen Center’s Kyle Phillip.
Officers receive 16 weeks of training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Only in Weber’s final day of coursework at Plainfield was mental health a topic — and that only involved a couple of scenarios.
The training in LaGrange County was meant to prepare officers and EMS personnel on how to deal with people who might have issues well beyond their current circumstance.
“Almost every run they go on involves someone in crisis, involves someone with a mental illness,” Christina Blaskie said.
Blaskie is the community health manager at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. Every three years, Parkview Health does a health survey to determine community-level priorities.
“For the past two surveys, mental health has been the top priority,” Blaskie said.
“On a daily basis, sheriff’s deputies are called upon to respond to complaints that involve individuals who are in need of mental health services,” DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas said. “A deputy that is CIT certified is able to use their training to assist them in understanding the needs of those individuals.”
The training
That 40-hour training involved everything from cues to determine what sort of mental condition the person may be suffering, and how to address that person based on that knowledge.
Dealing with a person who has been in a car crash, for example, and is very upset isn’t handled the same way for a person who suffers from bipolar disorder or schizophrenia.
“It is different,” Blaskie said.
“We’re trying to convey a better understanding to the process of mental illness,” Phillip said.
Instructors were taught numerous do’s and don’ts for dealing with someone in a mental health crisis.
Some of the don’t were:
• Never give a command to calm down;
• Never say, “I understand.”
Responders should also never try to sugar coat things either.
“We don’t want offer any silver linings to a person in crisis,” Phillip said. “It’s going to damage rapport.”
The training’s tips included what was referred to as “Four winning plays.” Those suggestions were:
• introduce yourself
• ask for the person’s name
• express to the person the emotions you are seeing;
• summarize the information you are being provided.
A big key is to get the person talking, and to show empathy for their struggles.
The steps for resolving the station start with listening. Trainers emphasized that true listening is more than hearing.
Then once the person has become less anxious or agitated, a rapport can be developed and some trust formed.
Only after all that has occurred should a responder seek to resolve the situation.
Instructors said responders should offer the person choices, all of which have to be acceptable to the officer, too.
The main goal is to get the person they help they need.
Instructors pointed out that in most instances, it is really fear that is driving the person, but it may be manifesting itself through anger.
The training included a nuanced approach to these situations.
Walker said that just by an officer showing up, it can escalate a person’s anger or anxiety.
A common police practice, Walker told the class, it is rest a hand on their service weapon, or even set an elbow on it. It’s so common a gesture as to become second nature — for the officers themselves.
But to someone in distress?
“Now it looks like I don’t trust them because I put my hand on my gun,” Walker said. “All the yardage you had gained, you just lost.”
Walker encouraged officers to take a non-threatening posture — while not compromising their own safety.
The bottom line for police is still the same — make sure the environment is safe for the person and for those around him or her.
If that means taking the person to the ER for an evaluation, that may still be necessary.
But for some, having information to give them, which CIT-trained officers will carry with them, information on places and ways to seek help, may be a better solution.
“A CIT certified deputy is better equipped to handle the call in a more productive manner that is safer for everyone involved,” Thomas said. “Individuals that have mental health needs are better served at a facility to address those needs rather than in jail and a CIT certified deputy has been given the necessary tools to determine if that person should be incarcerated or better served at a mental health facility. My goal is to have every deputy CIT certified.”
